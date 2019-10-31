The Hibbing Police Department on Thursday announced that a level 3 sex offender is moving into town.
Billy Mike Peterson was registered as homeless, but was expected to relocate into a residence on the 2100 block of 5th Avenue East on Friday.
The HDT said 38-year-old Peterson had engaged in sexual contact with a male teenager.
A search on the Minnesota Criminal shows that Peterson has been convicted of two felonies, including fourth degree criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County in 2000 and registration of predatory offenses in Isanti County in 2009. Peterson was sentenced to a total of two years and one day to the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud.
The HDT said Peterson is white with fair skin, blue eyes, brown hair, weighing 186 pounds with a height of 5 feet, 11 inches.
All sex offenders required to register with authorities are assigned a level 1, 2, or 3 when they leave prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Peterson’s classification as a level 3 offender means that he has been considered the highest risk to reoffend.
State statute authorizes law enforcement to notify the public whenever a level 3 offender moves into the community.
With Peterson moving into town, there are now four sex offenders residing in Hibbing who are required to register under state law and subject to such public notification, according to the public registrant search results on the state’s Department of Corrections website. There are 30 sex offenders residing in St. Louis County who must register under the same law.
The HPD said that officers are available to provide information on personal safety and may be reached at 218-263-3601. To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual contact 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.