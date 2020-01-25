HIBBING — Authorities have announced that a level 3 sex offender moved into the community on Friday.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that 31-year-old Delton Roy Misquadace moved into the vicinity of East 25th Street and 23rd Avenue East. Misquadace was convicted in 2012 of felony fourth degree criminal sexual conduct in Duluth, and in 2017 of felony violation of predatory offender registration requirements, among other convictions, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“The Hibbing Police Department may not direct where the offender does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where the offender works or goes to school,” Estey wrote in the email. “The risk level of this offender has been determined largely on his potential to re-offend based on his previous behavior.”
Estey noted that a community notification meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Little Theater, located on the lower east side of the Hibbing Memorial Building.
All sex offenders required to register with authorities are assigned a level 1, 2, or 3 when they leave prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Peterson’s classification as a level 3 offender means that he has been considered the highest risk to reoffend.
State statute authorizes law enforcement to notify the public whenever a level 3 offender moves into the community.
“This offender is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him/her by the court,” Estey wrote. “This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. Law Enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
With Misquadace moving into town, there are now four sex offenders residing in Hibbing who are required to register under state law and subject to such public notification, according to the public registrant search results on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website. There are 30 sex offenders residing in St. Louis County who must register under the same law.
The HPD said that officers are available to provide information on personal safety and may be reached at 218-263-3601. To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual contact 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.