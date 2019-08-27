HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department on Tuesday announced that a level 3 sex offender has returned to town.
David Michael Schmidt, 45, has a history of possessing child pornography and sexual conduct with a minor, according to a previous report from the department. This week, Deputy Chief Tyler Schwerzler released information via email that Schmidt relocated once again to the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue East in Hibbing on Monday, Aug. 26. Schwerzler says a community notification meeting will not be held, as a meeting was held in March 2018 when Schmidt previously moved into the same neighborhood.
According to the HPD, Schmidt is a white male standing 5-foot 7-inches, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a cross tattoo on his right upper arm. He is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.
All sex offenders required to register with authorities are assigned a level 1, 2, or 3 when they leave prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Schmidt’s classification as a level 3 offender means that he has been considered the highest risk to reoffend. State statute authorizes law enforcement to notify the public whenever a level 3 offender moves into the community. HPD officers reiterated the notification meeting is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness as an informed public is a safer public.
HPD officers said they are available to provide information on personal safety and may be reached at 218-263-3601. To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual contact 911.
