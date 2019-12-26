IRON RANGE — A group of area leaders dubbed Lead for Iron Range is now seeking four fellows to join them in their efforts of tackling the biggest challenges in Chisholm and Hibbing: childcare, housing, mental health and regional collaboration.
Based in North Carolina, the non-profit Lead for America was founded by a group of ambitious college graduates seeking pathways to create meaningful, impactful change in their communities.
Raised in both Thailand and southern Minnesota, Benya Kraus had racked up an impressive resume that includes an international experience as a board member with Amnesty International USA, a TEDx talk and a degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts when she found herself “trying to find a pathway back” to her hometown of Waseca but discovered a lack of “recruitment pathways.”
Among her other achievements, Kraus became the co-founder and chief program officer of Lead for America with the hopes of recruiting, training and placing recent graduates into two-year local government fellowship. Their mission: To enlist one million of the nation’s “most dynamic and diverse leaders working on our communities’ toughest challenges” by the year 2040.
In August, she went on a listening tour across Minnesota to find communities where potential fellows could make meaningful change. The Iron Range popped up on her radar, and it was immediately clear to Kraus that the cities here were ripe for positive change.
Catalysts for change
Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman said that it was through her role as the executive director for the Hibbing Foundation that she first learned of Kraus and Lead for Minnesota.
“I’m an employee of the St. Paul Foundation,” Saccoman explained, “and my boss told me about this listening tour that Benya was conducting. I did my due diligence and found out that this young woman, who is all over the internet, is absolutely amazing.”
Hoffman Sacccoman soon assembled a group of potential stakeholders to meet this past summer. She would invite officials from the cities of Hibbing and Chisholm and St. Louis County, along with representatives from local school districts, among other diverse area leaders.
“Lead for Iron Range grew out of multiple meetings,” Kraus said. “I expected the first meeting to last about 30 minutes, but it went on for two hours. Everyone was so gracious with their time.” Since that initial meeting, Kraus has been making monthly trips to Hibbing to meet with the group that now boasts at least a dozen members and counting.
It was during the meetings that the group identified the main challenges across the Iron Range, such as mental health and housing.
“These issues are not unique to the Iron Range, they’re happening across the state and across the county,” Hoffman Saccoman said. “And one affects the other.”
The members of Lead for Iron Range are not looking internally to find any one particular person or group to solve the issues. Instead, they’re extending an invitation to fellows who want to facilitate changes.
“It’s a two-year catalyst that’s designed to create a sense of rootedness within the community,” Kraus said. “Fellows will receive a one-month long training and over time will develop a sense of belonging to the community. It is very holistic, creating a larger and deeper vision of how to fulfill the community’s needs.”
Partnering for the future
On average, fellowships cost Lead for Minnesota about $40,000 annually, but because Lead for Iron Range has secured an in-kind housing grant from Hibbing Community College, the particular cohort of fellows will cost about $35,000 annually, which will be paid for by local hosting institutions and regional funding partners.
Hoffman Saccoman confirmed that the local stakeholders will be investing the funds with Lead for Minnesota, which will then pay the necessary costs associated with hosting a fellow, including ongoing education, food, housing, offices, small amounts of disposable income and health insurance.
“We run this very similar to other Americorp Programs,” Kraus said.
Both the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and the Northland Foundation are the project’s regional funding partners, and their contributions are matched by Hibbing Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Hibbing Economic Development Authority, along with Hibbing and Chisholm School Districts and St. Louis County. Each host institution is providing $7,500 each, Kraus confirmed.
The future
For Kraus and the like-minded individuals, the most basic thing that fuels their passion is the power of love for a place and neighbors. They hope to share their vision in Hibbing and Chisholm.
“Every community has stories of leaders that have catalyzed change,” Kraus said. “The challenge in planning for the future is that you can’t plan for the next generation without the current generation’s help in creating a community that they want to stay in.”
Applications are currently being accepted for any one of four fellow positions for Lead for Iron Range. Those interested are encouraged to apply before Jan. 1, 2020 at www.leadforminnesota.org. The group will offer a second opportunity to apply with a deadline of March 1, 2020.
•••
The fellows, the issues
There are four fellowship positions available through Lead for Iron Range. Here are descriptions of the challenges for which applicants may apply to help solve:
Child Care Provider Shortage: Partnering with Hibbing City Hall and the Hibbing Economic Development Authority, one fellow will work to address the question of, “How might we build joint infrastructure between our high school and community college systems to respond to the child care provider shortage in the region?”
Mental Health: Working with the Hibbing and Chisholm School Districts, one fellow will tackle the issue of mental health and early intervention by asking, “How might we design our schools to be the hub for mental health early intervention and support for students and families?”
Housing: Saddling up with Hibbing Housing Redevelopment Authority, one fellow will tackle questions, “How might we utilize existing public assets to increase multi-usage affordable housing availability in the city? How might we use underutilized spaces and areas to repurpose for affordable housing and services? How might we ensure success of high risk individuals for housing?”
Regional Collaboration: Set in St. Louis County, one fellow will try to solve the question, “How might we catalyze cross-sector investment to amplify and connect each of the above stated scopes — creating opportunities to holistically address housing, child care, education, and mental health challenges through a two-generation approach?”
Apply before Jan. 1. at www.leadforminnesota.org
