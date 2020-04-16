Keewatin Taconite will be laying off workers this Sunday, according to a letter sent earlier this week to United Steelworkers Local 2660 stating plans to idle the mine by the end of May.
U.S. Steel owns and operates the Keetac mine, which employs about 400 people and produces about 6 million pellets a year.
The letter sent on Wednesday, obtained by the Mesabi Daily News, said all operations people with three years experience or less will be impacted on April 19, but maintenance employees with similar employment will continue working until the current outage is complete. USW Local 2660 leaders are negotiating a layoff minimization plan with U.S. Steel, which plans to idle the mine by the end of May, according to the letter.
Keetac is the second mine this week to announce layoffs and production stoppage, as the economy in Minnesota and throughout America has suffered from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Northshore Mining, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, was temporarily idled earlier this week. About 470 of its employees are being laid off with plans to reopen by August. Northshore is also being adversely affected by Cliffs halting construction at its hot-briquetted iron facility in Toledo, Ohio due to the coronavirus.
After closing due to market conditions, Keetac reopened in 2017 after a nearly 20-month idle period. U.S. Steel in November 2019 announced job cuts at the plant and Minntac in Mountain Iron, which it also owns and operates.
Steelworkers leadership are now saying they have not been notified of any layoffs yet at Minntac, the region’s largest iron ore mine.
COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 1,912 on Thursday with 94 deaths. The state reported 1,433 new tests performed. St. Louis County confirmed one new case of the coronavirus bringing the total to 44 cases and six deaths.
