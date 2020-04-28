Minnesota health officials Tuesday acknowledged their “moonshot” project with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to quickly and massively ramp up COVID-19 tests may not reach Gov. Tim Walz’s goal to start testing 5,000 Minnesotans daily by next week.
"It is a moonshot. We don't get to the moon overnight,” Dan Huff, an assistant commissioner in the Minnesota Department of Health, told reporters during an afternoon briefing. "We're doing everything we can to increase capacity as soon as possible."
Walz’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire Monday. He has said the testing ramp-up is a crucial part of the effort to restart sectors of the economy safely and move more of Minnesota back to normalcy. But with the state averaging only about 2,500 daily tests completed the past few days, Huff couldn’t say if the state would be able to double that by Monday.
"We're not where we need to be on testing,” said Huff. “We know this is a ramp-up. This is not something you flip a light switch and it comes on."
His comments came hours after the Health Department reported 15 more deaths tied to the disease, putting the total at 301 since the pandemic began.
The number of people currently hospitalized jumped to 314, although those needing intensive care dipped slightly to 120. The state’s recorded 4,181 total positive tests for the disease with about 46 percent recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Officials continued to caution the public to expect more big increases in COVID-19 case counts as testing increases.
More testing, more cases
Minnesota health officials continue to say that limited coronavirus testing means that confirmed cases are only a small piece of the disease’s true spread and that a massive ramp-up in daily testing is needed to help manage the spread while reopening sectors of the economy.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the laboratories and health care providers were still dealing with “logistical issues” tied to the U-Mayo testing effort but that officials were still shooting to complete 5,000 daily tests by next week.
The department, she added, was also working to add investigators, known as contact tracers, who track down those who’ve come into contact with someone discovered to have COVID-19. With state government currently in a hiring freeze, people within the Health Department and local public health units are being trained.
Most of the deaths involve people with underlying health conditions living in long-term care facilities. That’s led to calls that everyone in those operations should be tested. Malcolm said while that was a laudable goal, the state simply wasn’t in a position to do that at this point.
"We're still in the position of needing to set some priorities for testing,” Malcolm said Tuesday. ”In complete candor it would not be something we would be able to do immediately."
Officials also cautioned the public to temper expectations of antibody testing that might show an immunity developed in some people to COVID-19.
The research hasn't been completed yet on the level of COVID-19 immunity in patients who’ve recovered or how long that immunity lasts, said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist.
Even for those people who’ve developed antibodies, she said, "we cannot say you are not going to get infected again because we do not know that.”
SW Minnesota outbreaks and the meat supply
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota continues to be the state’s largest COVID-19 cluster outside the Twin Cities. The outbreak there is focused around the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, which has since closed.
Reported cases in the county leaped again on Tuesday to 477.
That jump in COVID-19 discoveries is being driven by the jump in testing in the region and the Health Department’s focus in identifying cases there.
The county has the largest number of cases by far in Minnesota relative to its population.
The jump in cases came a day after Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen made clear the economic woes the state’s hog producers face since COVID-19 concerns shut down JBS as well as the giant Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.
With those plants down, farmers have nowhere to sell the animals and are starting to destroy them.
Petersen said officials were looking to see if smaller slaughtering operations would collectively be able to handle 100,00 to 200,000 hogs a week. The reality, though, is that thousands of hogs will have to be destroyed before they get to market.
"The decision to euthanize animals is very emotional,” he said. While the food supply is stable, the hog farmers face a “very precarious situation,” he said.
On Tuesday, President Trump signaled he’ll order meat processing plants in the nation to stay open during the pandemic.
The parameters of that order — and whether that meant JBS and Smithfield would have to reopen immediately — weren’t immediately clear.
Asked about the order, Malcolm said she didn’t know the details but that the idea seemed “problematic to say the least” given how the spread of the disease in Nobles County is tied at least partly to the JBS plant.
More big decisions this week
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through May.
The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since the middle of March.
Both sets of curbs are due to end next Monday, barring extensions. Right now, travel that isn’t considered essential is still discouraged and workplaces that aren’t explicitly exempt should stay closed. And for now people can’t get a drink or a bite to eat in a restaurant, only to-go.
Even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
Asked whether Walz’s decision-making on the stay-at-home order hinged completely on reaching 5,000 tests per day, Malcolm indicated it wasn’t that simple.
“You know, I can’t say if we’re at 4,500 [tests] he would say ‘no’ and 6,000 he would say ‘yes,’” she said. “I think it’s going to be much more complex than that.”
