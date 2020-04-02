Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday conceded that it was unlikely that school buildings, which he’d ordered closed through early May, will reopen this school year as the state works to check the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“The chance of being able to gather back at school is relatively slim,” he told reporters, calling the situation “heartbreaking” for families and students, especially those preparing to graduate from high school.
Walz’s comments came hours after officials reported that 18 Minnesotans had died from COVID-19, up one from Wednesday, with 38 people, including a 25-year-old, now in intensive care. The number of positive tests for the disease since the pandemic began rose to 742, up 53. About half of those testing positive have recovered to the point where they no longer need isolation.
The governor continues to weigh whether to extend Minnesota's stay-at-home order beyond April 10 and indicated that guidance to Minnesotans on golf and other activities was still under discussion. He plans to address Minnesotans Sunday night via YouTube when he delivers his State of the State address.
As officials continue to seek out medical and laboratory supplies they’ll need to handle an expected coming surge of hospitalizations, the state Commerce Department announced that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive in-network cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19.
Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley told reporters that the participating plans — including Blue Cross, HealthPartners and Medica — have agreed to waive those in-network consumer expenses at least through May.
"If you get sick with COVID-19, your focus should only be on getting better and recovering,” he said “You shouldn't have to worry about getting a bill that could ruin you financially, especially during this difficult time.”
The health plans have not committed to cover sharing costs for out-of-network service but the Commerce Department continues to talk with them about it, Kelley added.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans and many hospitals in Minnesota say they want Gov. Walz to allow licensed health care workers from other states to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Republicans have also asked for more licensing flexibility. Walz said he plans to explore the issue.
Beyond the updates of cases and deaths, the Health Department Thursday noted:
• Among those who have died in Minnesota, ages run from 58 to 95. The most recent death was a 69-year-old Hennepin County resident who was not in a group care facility, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.
• 56 of 87 Minnesota counties have a confirmed COVID-19 case.
• An estimated 31 percent of COVID-19 cases have come from community spread, the greatest likely source of exposure to this point.
Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester. However, the total number of Martin County cases, 29, was unchanged from Wednesday.
Malcolm said 47 group care facilities in Minnesota now have at least one case of COVID-19 case; 11 of the 18 deaths have involved people living in group care operations. She said the state would begin naming some of the larger facilities with cases.
As religious holidays approach, health leaders continue to emphasize that even people who are healthy and symptom-free can still have and spread the coronavirus to others.
Besides the strain on the medical system, officials continue to remain concerned about the economic toll on businesses and individuals thrown out of work as officials have called on the public to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Since March 16, 297,397 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment. Steve Grove, the employment and economic development commissioner, said Minnesota's most recent claim numbers trended down from last week.
Walz was asked Thursday about outdoor activities in a stay-at-home world. He indicated officials were trying to balance the need for social distancing with the fact that people want to get outside as the weather improves
He said boating with family was fine, and that officials were working to clarify guidance on other outdoor activities like golf and running. “We’re still trying to evolve these,” he said.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/04/02/latest-on-covid19-in-minnesota of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.