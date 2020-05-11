With Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order set to expire next Monday, state health leaders say they’re collecting information now on COVID-19 and the state’s readiness for a surge of hospitalizations to help the governor decide whether to extend the restrictions or let them expire.
The stay-home order, in place in some form since late March, has become increasingly controversial as the economic fallout from the disease continues, especially for the state’s restaurants and bars, which remain takeout-only.
There are “active conversations” happening now about what the next steps should be on the stay-home order, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Monday. “We’re in the compiling-all the-data stage,” she said, including projections on case growth, intensive care capacity and supplies of protective gear for health workers, as well as economic data.
She also said that while the state was prepared now to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, there were no plans at this point to offer a test to people with no symptoms.
Her comments came hours after her department reported Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll had reached 591 deaths, 13 more than Sunday; 452 Minnesotans are currently hospitalized, 18 more than the prior day, although the number needing intensive care stayed relatively stable at 194.
Walz has come under fire and been sued for restrictions that have fallen unevenly on businesses. Traffic and cellphone data show people are increasingly disregarding them.
Last week, Walz said Minnesota remains in a precarious spot with case counts and deaths on the rise. He predicted that many customers aren’t ready to dine out or gather where there are crowds.
“To do this haphazard, and I think of business owners, if you open up and it becomes clear people got sick being there, it’s every bit as damaging as a stay-at-home order,” he said. “So we can’t get it wrong.”
Besides the stay-home order, Walz must also decide whether to extend his "peacetime emergency" order, which gives him authority to respond to the pandemic without legislative approval. Republicans in the Minnesota House have vowed to block a public works spending bill unless Walz drops the order when it expires Wednesday.
Testing continues to fall short of goal
Testing remains an ongoing concern as state officials try to strike a balance between public health and the need to restarting sectors of the economy.
Gov. Tim Walz has said testing 5,000 people every day is critical to reopening the economy and three weeks ago announced Minnesota would lead the nation in testing thanks to a “moonshot” project with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.
But while the state has approached 5,000 daily tests completed, it still hasn’t reached it.
And while supply shortages were faulted with limited testing in the early weeks of the outbreak, Malcolm said the capacity is there — and the initial messaging may be to blame. “We need to do more outreach to make sure people know they can and should be getting tested if they have symptoms,” she said Sunday.
Malcolm reiterated that on Monday, telling reporters that people who are experiencing symptoms "can and should be getting tested” and that the state has capacity for that.
But she and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said the state would not be opening the door anytime soon for testing of Minnesotans showing no symptoms at all.
The state still needs to be judicious in its testing, especially since it’s intensifying its focus now on long-term care facilities, Ehresmann said. Also, a negative test doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get the disease.
“A negative test is just a single point in time,” Ehresmann said. “Someone who tests negative today may become infectious tomorrow.”
The state is ramping up efforts to trace the contacts of people who’ve been infected, back to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms, said Ehresmann. Officials are rapidly staffing up on those investigations with a goal of having 460 people making calls by the end of the week, she added.
Officials on Monday also noted that the state received and distributed an allotment of the promising anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat some of the worst COVID-19 cases, and the state expected to receive another allotment soon.
Meatpacking remains at the center of case jumps
Many of the recent outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. On Monday, there were 1,269 confirmed cases. The numbers were still increasing, though at a slower rate than in previous weeks.
The JBS plant shut on April 20 but partially reopened last week with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — have skyrocketed. An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus.
There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County two weeks ago. By Monday, confirmed cases had jumped to 1,443.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases jump three weeks after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases back then.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 316 people have now tested positive.
Despite the new numbers, Malcolm on Monday noted that the number of cases being discovered in those hot spots has moderated in recent days.
Some businesses back to work, others frustrated
The governor has said more than 90 percent of Minnesota’s workforce is now able to return to their workplaces with hygiene and distancing rules in place, under his tweaked stay-at-home order.
He’s loosened restrictions on some retailers, allowing customers to buy online and pick up goods curbside. And this week, doctors, hospitals and dental clinics are able to restart elective surgeries and dental services.
Customer-facing businesses that haven’t been green-lighted, however, are chafing at the restrictions. Recently, a Twin Cities barbershop owner publicly defied Walz’s order. Leaders in Lakefield, in southwestern Minnesota have voted to support businesses that want to defy the governor’s order and reopen. In northwestern Minnesota, the Thief River Falls City Council asked for their city to be exempt from the order.
“These are horrible choices. There are no good choices,” Walz said recently, though he noted that restarting of sectors of the economy — including letting crowds return to bars and restaurants — had to be done methodically with safety in mind.
As the stay-home order moves through a seventh week, a Burnsville gift and decor store announced online it was reopening Monday.
Ficus and Fig doesn’t offer any online sales, and co-owner Kelly Barker said she felt they had no option but to invite customers back in.
“We have been so very respectful of Gov. Walz and how he has been dealing with things. I would not want his job,” Barker said. “I understand how hard it is to have to try to make the best decision for everybody in the state. I get it. We’re just trying to make the best decision for us.”
Minnesota and other states have begun something of a return to normalcy, with at least 31 states partially reopening after weeks of restrictions.
But on Friday, Minnesota officials offered a sobering reminder that despite the easing of restrictions here and elsewhere, the fight against the disease is nowhere near done and the damage done is nowhere near complete.
“What I don't think has sunk in yet, this thing is going to be with us at least until we get really good therapeutics, or we get herd immunity, or we get a vaccine,” Walz said.
