The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota climbed by 23 on Saturday — the largest single-day increase on record in the state since the pandemic began — as the number of confirmed cases also saw its largest daily jump.
The confirmed death toll in Minnesota is now 244, the state Department of Health reported. Officials said 22 of the 23 deaths reported Saturday were residents of long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile the overall confirmed number of cases increased by 261 to 3,446.
There’s been an upward trend in the number of test results reported each day, with more than 2,000 reported on Thursday (2,204), Friday (2,239) and Saturday (2,810). That compares to daily totals around 1,300 to 1,400 a week ago.
But officials say limited testing means the actual number of COVID-19 cases is much higher than what has been confirmed.
Among other statistics released Saturday:
- 1,654 patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation, an increase of 60 from Friday.
- 288 patients remained hospitalized, up from 278 on Friday; 109 are in ICUs, down from 111 on Friday.
State health officials said the deaths reported on Saturday included 17 residents of Hennepin County, ranging in age from the 60s to over 100. Other deaths included three Clay County residents, one each in their 60s, 80s and 90s; two Ramsey County residents in their 90s; and a Wilkin County resident in their 80s.
Death and case counts are expected to continue their upward climb. Saturday marked five consecutive days recording double-digit deaths.
The age range of deaths from the disease is from 50 to 109, while age range of those hospitalized is much wider. A 4-week-old baby with COVID-19 remained hospitalized in Minnesota as of Saturday.
Among those those who’ve died from COVID-19, officials say most were living in long-term facilities and had underlying health problems. But among COVID-19 cases overall, officials say near 60 percent are people living in private residences.
As of Friday, a total of 172 long-term care facilities in Minnesota have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, said state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann.
Allowing out-of-state health workers
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday signed a new executive order allowing some out-of-state health-care professionals to work in the state without having to obtain a Minnesota license.
In the order, Walz pointed to long-term care facilities as well as a quickly growing COVID-19 outbreak in Nobles County.
"Rapid increases of COVID-19 cases ... risk overwhelming local health-care providers, particularly in rural areas. Long term care facilities, which are home to some of the most at-risk Minnesotans, are also experiencing shortages of qualified healthcare professionals," he wrote.
Any out-of-state worker must be licensed in their home state and must be working with an established health-care provider in Minnesota.
In a statement, the Minnesota Nurses Association said it "has serious concerns" with the order, noting that many nurses across the state have been furloughed.
"The terms of these furloughs force nurses to either go without a paycheck or jeopardize their ability to return to work after the pandemic. Even when nurses requested the ability to work in a different facility where they are needed while they are furloughed from their regular job, hospitals refused," the association wrote, calling for a statewide pool of furloughed, unemployed and retired Minnesota nurses.
In his order, Walz called on hospitals and health-care systems to “fully utilize” Minnesota health-care workers, and “ensure that our health-care professionals are allowed flexibility in employment arrangements and labor agreements so that they can render aid where it is needed.”
Southwestern Minnesota outbreak grows
Nobles County continues to have the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities and Rochester, with the outbreak centering around the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington.
On Monday morning, company executives announced they were indefinitely shutting the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, to try and get control of the situation. Employees will have access to drive-through COVID-19 testing this weekend at Worthington Ice Arena.
Nobles County cases continue to multiply rapidly. On Saturday, the Health Department said Nobles County now has 325 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 258 on Friday. It had just two cases last week.
It has the largest outbreak by far of any county in the state relative to its population.
Cases have also surfaced at the Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in Willmar, in west-central Minnesota. On Friday, the Hormel Foods subsidiary said it would close its Willmar Avenue and Benson Avenue facilities, both located in Willmar, out of an “abundance of caution.”
The turkey processing plants will be cleaned and sanitized, and employees will continue to receive all base pay and benefits during the shutdown.
As of Thursday, 14 of more than 1,200 workers had tested positive for COVID-19, the company said. Health experts have told the company that as testing increases so will positive results.
State health officials reported 28 confirmed cases in Kandiyohi County on Saturday, up from 12 on Friday.
St. Paul protest outside Governor’s Residence
Dozens of protesters lined Summit Avenue outside the Governor's Residence in St. Paul on Saturday, calling on Walz to end stay-at-home orders.
Some protesters carried American flags and Trump campaign flags, as well as signs — including one that read, "We Want Our Lives Back." They say statewide measures to slow the spread of coronavirus are causing too much economic harm.
State officials maintain the orders to close some businesses and cancel in-person schooling are important to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Saturday’s protest followed a larger one held outside the Governor's Residence the previous week. Additional protests are planned in the coming week.
New website to find COVID-19 testing
As part of the governor’s new plan to team up with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota and launch a massive new testing effort in Minnesota, Walz’s office on Friday unveiled a new website offering citizens information on and where to get tested and how to obtain the results.
Testing in Minnesota and elsewhere has been hampered by supply chain issues and materials shortages. Minnesota has tested about 1,200 or so people daily as of late. That’s only about one-quarter of the testing Walz says is needed.
For weeks, Walz has said that drastically increased testing would be critical to restarting parts of the economy. Two kinds of tests, ones that diagnose COVID-19 and others that see if a person has been exposed to the virus, are included in the plan, along with increased tracing.
While the plan to test 20,000 people a day would make Minnesota No. 1 in the nation for testing, Walz said testing alone would not end the crisis.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/04/25/latest-on-covid19-in-mn of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.