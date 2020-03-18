Students in Theater History class answer essay questions in one of their final periods on Tuesday at Hibbing High School. It was the last day of regular class until March 27 due to statewide restrictions as cases of COVID-19 climb in Minnesota. Long-term plans for learning are now being considered.
