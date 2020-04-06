VIRGINIA — The summertime event that's been happening for more than four decades won't happen this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic — the 44th annual Land of the Loon Festival June 20-21 has been canceled.
But co-coordinators Luke and Brittany Chopp look forward to the 45th Land of the Loon June 19-20, 2021. "It is going to be a great year. So let's get all the rain out this year and look forward to fun, sun and a healthy America next year!" Luke Chopp said in an email.
He had sent out a Facebook post and after nine hours it had "already reached almost 32,000 people with 519 shares." He said, "The positive comments have far outweighed the negative comments, and we appreciate the support of the Northland. It was not an easy decision. We had to do what was best for our community, vendors, committee and volunteers.
"It takes a lot of planning to put on such a large scale festival, and we wanted to make sure we did not do it prematurely. We took input from multiple resources and decided this was the right thing to do for everyone."
The committee will send vendor refunds along with applications for the 2021 festival, and the website www.landoftheloonfestival.com will be updated.
"Land of the Loon is put on by a very small group of community volunteers. We work hard to put on a fun summer event for our community," Luke Chopp said. "And we appreciate all the positivity and support. We are very sad we had to make this decision but look forward to getting it back on track for 2021."
The Facebook post reads in part, "Land of the Loon has traditionally brought together the Northland and served as a homecoming for those who have left our region... It would be dangerous and irresponsible to host this event. A few asymptomatic visitors, volunteers or vendors could unknowingly transmit the virus to hundreds of others" and experts are "predicting a surge of COVID-19 cases during the month of our festival." Luke Chopp said the committee is grateful for the continuous support and encouragement of the Northland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.