Killelea, Manner bring home five statewide awards

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Hibbing Daily Tribune staff accepted a total of five awards during the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2018-2019 Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday night at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest.
HDT Assistant Editor Eric Killelea won first place for a Social Issue series, “Treatment Courts” for dailies under 10,000 circulation; and third place for an Arts and Entertainment story, “An original, Native rock band” for all dailies.
Together, Killelea and Manner won second place for the MNA’s Category X for their series, “Mental Health on the Iron Range” for all dailies; and third place for Local Breaking News stories, “Rumors of shooting at high school” for all dailies.
Manner also won second place for the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award for all dailies. The award recognized her as one of the best new reporters in the state for all newspapers.
“I’m proud of the hardworking Hibbing news team for their commitment to accurate and fair reporting,” Killelea said. “Thanks to our staff and readers who have been patient with me during my first year as an editor. I hope to improve in my job as a local journalist interested in informing the public on newsworthy matters and helping to tell stories for those without a voice.”
Manner concurred. “We have wonderful staff in our newsroom,” she said. “From the reception desk to sales, management, circulation and everyone in between, we consider ourselves very lucky. And, of course, we’re grateful for our readers.”
Adams Publish Group awards
The MNA’s Better Newspaper Contest celebrates excellence in journalism, honoring those who dedicate countless hours to reporting the news in local communities across the state. More than 4,000 entries flooded in to compete in the roughly 45 categories comprised of awards to college students, professional journalists and news teams as a whole. This year’s contest entries were judged by newspaper professionals from the Hoosier State Press Association in Indiana.
Under the company Adams Publishing Group, the staff from HDT’s sister papers also received recognition.
Grand Rapids Herald Review Editor Britta Arendt won first place for her columns in non-dailies 3,001-7,000.
The Mesabi Daily News staff won first place for Best Website for all dailies.
Together, MDN Editor Jerry Burnes and Staff Writer Leah Ryan, won third place for a business story, “Lourenco Goncalves sees a life beyond steel” in dailies under 10,000. Burnes also won second place for a Local Breaking News coverage of “U.S. Steel lawsuits” for all dailies.
MDN Photographer Mark Sauer won third place for a news photo for all dailies.
Killelea, who is also the assistant editor for MDN, received second place for a hard news story, “A man. A hostage. An officer. One fatal shot,” for dailies under 10,000.
Dave Pyle New Journalist Award
Thursday evening, Manner was honored with second place for the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award, which recognizes the high achievement and dedication to the craft of journalism by a reporter who has worked at a professional paper for two years or less.
“I am excited for Carrie, who earned that award for being one of the best new reporters in the state,” Killelea said. “She is a smart journalist with the abilities to write clearly on complex issues and bring people together to confront common yet harrowing topics.”
Killelea submitted Manner’s recommendation to judges along with six articles representing her best work during the contest period. The award was named after longtime Minnesota Newspaper Association committee member, Dave Pyle, who worked to establish the award during his time as the AP Bureau Chief covering Minnesota and as a member of the MNA Journalism Education Committee.
Social Issues, Arts and Entertainment, Hard News
Previously, Killelea was named a 2018-2019 Rural Justice Reporting Fellow through John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. To complete the fellowship, he wrote a seven-part series for the HDT exploring treatment courts in northeast Minnesota. It took four months of reporting and more than 60 interviews to answer two questions: How do treatment courts operate on the Iron Range? Are they helping people?
Regarding Killelea’s series, MNA judges remarked, “This was very well done. A mix of gripping personal stories, along with a thoughtful examination of systemic challenges and policy objectives made the articles engaging and really helped drive home the need for and work of special court programs. Great job.”
After receiving the award, Killelea expressed his appreciation for Sixth District Judge Michelle Anderson and Aleesha Ward, the treatment court coordinator, who “patiently walked me through the court systems and introduced me to dozens of people who gave me their time and resources.”
He added, “I am also grateful to the treatment court participants — Tiffany Ann Lastovich, Jason Drift, Daniel Burgess, Chazz David Brazier, among others — who trusted me enough to tell me about their struggles, perseverance and accomplishments. Their stories help to reduce the social stigma of addiction and mental illness and drive home the need for practical ways of providing help to people here.”
Judges also commented on Killelea’s “An original, Native rock band” story about how Chaz Wagner and Tony Parson, a pair of musicians from “the Ojibwe reservations of northern Minnesota” formed the group War Bonnet, calling the article “Surprisingly good and interesting.”
Killelea said the article is one of many he hopes to report “about Native American art and culture to better reflect the stories of all readers living in Hibbing and neighboring communities.”
Category X and Breaking News
Combining their efforts, Killelea and Manner also launched a reporting series, which won them recognition for MNA’s Category X, an award that recognizes excellence in local and regional coverage of mental health issues. Last year, they illuminated how mental health issues affect families and communities, and provided a platform for professionals, survivors and champions of suicide prevention to lend their voice on the subject while looking into area resources for strengths and missing links.
“The topic of mental health is very close to my heart,” said Manner, who previously worked as a freelancer, writing about mental health and unhealthy relationship behaviors. “An increasing number of people are living with mental health challenges and many feel completely alone and isolated. Reaching out for help can feel impossible, so our goal with the series was to show those in our community that they are not alone nor are they forgotten. All life is precious. My greatest hope is that we helped at least one person.”
Manner and Killelea also won an award for Local Breaking News coverage from May 2019 when Hibbing School District officials working with local law enforcement put area schools on a precautionary lockdown due to a domestic incident that occurred in the vicinity near the high school. Several stories followed what happened in the community as false rumors about an “active shooter” spread like wildfire across social media and the impact it had on authorities and parents.
