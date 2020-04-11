Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila began emergency preparations more than a month ago when he began reading news on the rampant spread of the coronavirus in Kings County, Washington. The state of Minnesota had no reported cases and those in his 16,000-person city in northern St. Louis County were not yet introduced to the notion of social distancing.
For weeks now, Hibbing residents have been adapting to Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay-at-Home” orders by studying and working from their homes, filing for unemployment, sporting masks at L&M Fleet Supply and Walmart and trying to find a balance between eyeing data on the rise of the county’s caseload and stock of hospital beds and personal protective equipment while keeping their mental and physical health in check.
As of Saturday, St. Louis County has confirmed 37 cases, with four deaths. Officials haven’t released information about the infected individuals or where they live in the 6,860-square-mile county, citing privacy concerns. But numerous cases have been connected to St. Ann’s Residence, an assisted-living facility in Duluth.
Meanwhile, on the Iron Range, Jankila has been helping lead the local COVID-19 incident command team consisting of city officials, firefighters, police and first responders who have been acting as if the coronavirus has already arrived in Hibbing and neighboring communities. The area has some of the greatest rates per capita of older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions in the state.
“We jumped on PPE orders when the coronavirus first broke out in the state of Washington,” Jankila said in recent phone interviews, adding that the city has gowns, gloves, masks and face shields in stock and are awaiting more supplies in order. “I don’t have exact quantities of our masks, because there’s different masks you wear for different things. If you go to a patient that is known or suspected of being a COVID-19 patient, we wear a different type of protective mask and those are in a little shorter supply.”
His team did have “a fairly decent stock” of PPE before the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, since the local fire department is considered an Advanced Life Support service, which has transported patients 172 miles south to the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis and about 279 miles south to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“The supplies that are in short demand are not new supplies and we had a great stock of them for our everyday normal use,” Jankila said. “But when we’re talking about a pandemic like this and the volume that we need, nobody had the volume that was predicted for this. Nobody had that. And so trying to ramp up to that volume we started doing over a month ago.”
Today there are roughly 150 public safety agencies in St. Louis County alone between police, fire, first responders and ambulances. And though Jankila can’t speak on behalf of all the groups he said he’s confident in the local readiness.
“I think that the city of Hibbing is in a good place,” he said. “We just don’t know the number of patients we’re going to see. If we see thousands of patients, we’re going to be, we’re going to have some supply issues. If that curve is flattening out like the models are showing us and telling us - the same models that the governor is preparing his decisions on - then we are in a decent place. And with our supplies on order and if they show up in a reasonable amount of time, we’re going to be OK.”
After a few moments over the phone Friday, Jankila continued, “What the issue is, is we just don’t know the call volume and the patient volume of what we’re going to see. Under the doomsday models, if no social distancing, no ‘stay at home’ order, nothing was done, we would be in a fair amount of trouble as far as protecting our employees and having the right amount of gear. But showing that social distancing and the ‘stay at home’ orders are working and are ‘flattening the curve’ we feel a lot better with our personal protective inventory.”
The Minnesotan strategy
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently extended the ‘stay-at-home’ order from April 10 to May 4 in a continued effort meant to push the peak of the outbreak to mid-July. His idea remains that an 80 percent reduction in face-to-face contact is helping save lives.
On Friday, Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that Minnesotans practicing social distancing helped reduce death forecasts to 22,000 (between 9,000 and 36,000 for the year). Even the “do nothing” scenario shows a drop from 74,000 to 50,000 deaths. (The much debated University of Washington model estimates a range of 107 to 1,566 deaths, yet it only accounts for fatalities through August.)
The state’s model banks on using the delay to increase the number of intensive care beds from about 2,200 to 5,000, while gathering more ventilators and PPE. As of Friday, the state’s Health Department reported having 1,147 ICU beds, with 1,098 available in 24 hours and 525 that could be ready in 72 hours. The state also reported 2,458 ventilators, with 1,048 in use and 888 on back order.
The model also shows that the length-of-stay in intensive care fell from 23 days to 13 days. That means more ICU beds could become available at faster rates for patients.
As of Saturday, the Minnesota Health Department reported 1,427 cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 64 deaths. At least 340 people have required hospitalization. The median age of confirmed deaths is 87, while the median age of cases in 51. State officials say the numbers are low due to limited testing.
COVID-19 will impact rural communities
Health officials across America say it’s only a matter of time before the coronavirus impacts rural communities. In many states, like in Minnesota, that notion has already become reality.
“I just have to say right at the outset: It will hit every small town, every county, whether rural or urban or not,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said in a recent interview with Forum News Service. “It will not be a blue or a red virus.”
Most of the state’s cases are centralized in The Cities, but the coronavirus has spread to 67 of 87 counties.
Osterholm continued, “We’re going to be in this for the long haul, and I think that’s what is most concerning. Most people don’t have a sense of this could easily stay around for the next 16 to 18 months or until we get an effective vaccine, which I think is going to be at least 18 months away.”
Hospital capacity in St. Louis County
Data from the Kaiser Health News shows that Hennepin County has 311 ICU beds and Ramsey has 135. Meanwhile, St. Louis County has 179; Itasca County, nine; Carlton, six; Aitkin, four; and Koochiching, Lake and Cook, a total of zero.
In a virtual press conference Thursday, regional medical officials from St. Luke’s and Essentia Health said they’re preparing for the worst case scenario in St. Louis County. Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, echoed the county’s hospital capacity at 179 ICU beds for 200,000 residents, though he didn’t specify where the beds were located in the state’s largest county by total area.
The number of available beds and ventilators were not provided. But both representatives from Essentia Health and St. Luke’s said they planned to buy 33 and 16 ventilators, respectively, using portions of the $3 million from the legislative-approved funds from the state’s Department of Health.
Regional health and emergency officials have been questioning whether they have enough PPE, hospital beds, healthcare providers and medical staff to handle a potential onslaught in Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, and other cities in the county including those on the Bois Forte Reservation. Ambulance crews on the Iron Range have long transported patients down to Duluth, Minneapolis or Rochester if they require certain specialty care or additional beds. Local officials say this form of action might remain the case during the pandemic, since it would be difficult to add in an abundance of ICU beds in local facilities.
“I maintain a little bit of hope from the fact that people in rural areas aren’t as densely packed together,” Carrie Henning-Smith, deputy director of the University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center, told the Minnesota Reformer news outlet. “I do worry a lot about all the underlying risks. We just don’t have the health care and other infrastructure built up in rural places to support people during something like this.”
Her point follows the facts that more than 40 percent of hospital beds are located in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, according to the Minnesota Health Department. And 80 percent of licensed health care workers are located in metro areas.
Is Hibbing hospital prepared for a potential influx of patients?
In attempts to gage local preparations for COVID-19, the Hibbing Daily Tribune has posed questions on several occasions to Fairview Range: What is the hospital capacity in Hibbing? What are the plans to increase the bed counts?
A spokesperson for Fairview Range on Monday directed the HDT to the state’s Health Department website and offered the following comment. “Fairview Range, like health care systems across Minnesota and the nation, has medical surge plans in place which will allow us to continue to provide care for patients during an influx of COVID-19 cases,” said Denzil Mellors, Emergency Management Specialist, according to the email. “We are working closely with our city leaders, police, and fire departments through the local Emergency Operations Center to ensure our community is prepared during this pandemic.”
The spokesperson attached a recent news release stating that Fairview Range “has been taking extraordinary steps in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota.” Some of the local hospital’s actions include: “limiting the entrances to our facility, postponing elective surgeries and non-critical procedures, and rescheduling outpatient appointments, as well as rearranging spaces in our facility to adhere to social distancing guidelines and standardizing personal protective equipment (PPE) for our staff. “We have also made changes to our inpatient floor to increase our bed capacity and to meet the specialized care needs of an expected influx of COVID-19 patients,” the news release continued.
Despite the response, Fairview Range hasn’t provided a count for total beds of ICU beds and availability.
The Walz Administration has been racing to find space for more beds throughout the state. St. Louis County officials have announced that rooms across the county will be converted for additional capacity. The City of Hibbing answered the local call by approving the use of the Memorial Building to handle overflow at the hospital. The city worked with the hospital on obtaining the power needed to house individuals.
Given the unprecedented actions, the HDT asked about local bed counts to Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber, St. Louis County Commission Chair Mike Jugovich, Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman, City Administrator Tom Dicklich and the Hibbing fire chief, and others.
Those questioned didn’t provide answers and referred queries to Fairview Range.
“The hospitals are really in charge of patients after we bring them there,” Jankila said. “We have no say or control over what they do to them. I don’t know their exact hospital bed count because they don’t tell us.”
The fire chief said he and the ambulance service personnel have remained “in line and step with the hospital” regarding COVID-19 procedures. “When they can handle the patient load or they tell us that they’re preparing for ‘X’ amount of calls in a day,” he said. “Worst case scenario, they told us to prep for triple our call volume. That means we’re going to bring in 30 to 40 patients everyday. Once it gets to that point, we’re just going to have to assume that they can take them.”
In an email from a county spokesperson, Adam Shadiow, the executive director of the Arrowhead EMS Association in Duluth, wrote that hospital beds are considered private data and are tracked daily at the facilities and monitored by local, regional and state emergency management professionals. Shadiow continued, “Our hospitals have 20-plus years of planning for patient surge and movement not just in the northeast region, but all of northern Minnesota as well as the entire state. They are actively preparing for the surge, they are ready to serve their communities, and they are committed to the well-being of their patients and staff.”
The same county spokesperson also provided the HDT with a link to Definitive Healthcare and Esri, which built an interactive data platform meant to monitor American hospital bed capacity.
As of Saturday, data shows that Fairview Range in Hibbing has four ICU beds and 73 staffed beds; Essentia Health in Virginia has eight ICU beds and 48 staffed beds.
A congressman’s actions during COVID-19
After requests from Eighth Congressional District Congressman Pete Stauber, the governor issued an executive order to require the state’s Health Department to share confirmed COVID-19 premise information with 911 dispatchers.
“No commander would ever think of sending their soldiers or marines into battle without first providing all the relevant intelligence available to enable them to successfully conduct their mission,” said Allen Lewis, fire chief and emergency manager at the Virginia Fire Department, according to the news release. “Why would we in the State of Minnesota ever restrict the secure dissemination of information to our frontline troop of first responders so they can protect themselves adequately while they serve their communities? I applaud the bold, decisive action by Governor Walz in approving the sharing of this vital and potentially life-saving information.”
In a separate email to the HDT, Stauber’s press team on Friday noted the “pressure” being faced by health care providers and first responders in his 27,583-square-mile district encompassing at least 661,995 residents in 18 counties.
“Though the Iron Range and greater Minnesota has not had a great amount of COVID-19 cases, many hospital staff are being cut, elective procedures have been eliminated for the time being, and many staff are working harder than ever despite yet not caring for a single COVID-19 patient,” his team wrote in an email. “Congressman Stauber thanks these workers for their dedication and professionalism during this difficult time.”
Stauber has voted for three COVID-19 relief bills, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provides $100 billion to help hospitals across the county to pay for the expenses incurring due to the coronavirus and $16 billion for ventilators and more medical supplies for our healthcare workers, including face masks, gloves, gowns, respirators, etc. The CARES Act also expands the use of telemedicine and allocates $8 billion for Native American tribes, including the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.
Hibbing officials working around the clock
The Hibbing fire chief stood in his backyard with his dogs on Friday, a day off, sort of, from the 10-14 hour, seven hour day shifts for the past month that he and other local firefighters, police, first responders and officials have been spent preparing for the possibile arrival of the coronavirus.
He spoke of his trust in the Fairview Range’s capacity in the same breaths of everything else county and city officials have been doing to keep its residents safe. For examples, the police and fire departments have ramped up to full staffing, he said. They created options to bring off-duty personnel in as call volume rises and readying the station on Towne Line Road for coverage. They're positioning ambulances across the city to different spots and adjusting who’s responsible to cover what calls as they come through. They’re planning to triage calls based on priority.
“There’s hours and hours and weeks and weeks of logistics that have gone by,” he said. “How can we get public safety, emergency service, any city services - sanitation, wastewater treatment, anything that the city needs as a whole - how can we deliver that safely and effectively if we get this huge ramp up in call volume.”
He added, “It’s a mindblowing amount of what actually goes on behind the scenes.”
For now, Jankila said he’s seen drops in call volumes in the city and across the county.
“It goes to show that people are listening to the ‘stay at home’ order and social distancing,” he said. “Things are working and hopefully the curve is flattening and hopefully everything that we’re doing to prepare turns out to be a year from now unnecessary. That means we did something right. We didn’t have to go into the apocalyptic mode.”
