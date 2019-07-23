CHISHOLM – Registration is now under way for the 2019 Walk To End Alzheimer’s — Iron Range, scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 23, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
With more than 600 communities participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, it’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
About 5.8 million Americans are now living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Christine Nelson, the co-chair and organizer for Iron Range walk, started the local walk three years ago in memory of her mother, who was afflicted with Alzheimer’s.
This year marks the first year that the Iron Range event is sanctioned and has its own goals for attendance and fundraising. During the first two years, the walk was held under the umbrella of a one taking place in Duluth.
“We’re pretty excited,” Nelson recently told the Tribune Press.
Last year’s walk had 16 teams and raised $14,000. The goal for the 2019 event is at least 300 walkers and to raise $25,000. As of Monday, 19 teams with 54 participants had already raised 35 percent of this year’s goal.
The schedule for this year’s walk begins with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony and the walk at 10 and 10:20 a.m., respectively.
A predetermined path from Valentini’s and around the walking trail on the north end of Longyear Lake is planned for this year’s walk. To get an accurate count, pre-registration is preferred. There is no fee to sign up and walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a free T-shirt.
Teams or individuals may register or make donations at: www.alz.org/walk.
---
Listed below are the 10 warning signs for Alzheimer’s Disease as found on the Alzheimer’s Association website.
1) Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
2) Challenges in planning or solving problems.
3) Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure.
4) Confusion with time or place.
5) Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations.
6) New problems with words in speaking or writing.
7) Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
8) Decreased or poor judgement.
9) Withdrawal from work or social activities.
10) Changes in mood and personality.
The Alzheimer’s Association recommends if you or someone you care about is experiencing any of the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, to see a doctor to find the cause. Early diagnosis gives you a chance to seek treatment and plan for your future. More information is available at alz.org/10 signs or by calling 1-800-272-3900.
