An Iron Ranger is being counted as one five individuals who have died from the coronavirus in St. Louis County.
An obituary placed with the Mesabi Daily News on Monday identified the late Gloria Mary Lott, an 88-year-old former Babbitt resident, as a victim of COVID-19. She died last Saturday at Essentia Health in Duluth. She lived at St. Ann’s Residence, an assisted-living facility in Duluth that has been experiencing a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.
Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia, who is handling arrangements, confirmed COVID-19 was the cause of death on Monday. Lott’s family was unable to be reached as of press time.
Both the Minnesota Department of Health and St. Louis County didn’t disclose or confirm information surrounding her death.
“Gloria’s mastery in the kitchen cannot adequately be described in words. Her Italian heritage shown through, most notably in her Sunday spaghetti dinners, plus the thousands of meals she prepared over the years,” the obituary reads, describing her as running a pizza business from her Babbit home. “Her kitchen table always welcomed visitors, young and old, with a dessert—or soup, or salad, or antipasta. Her cooking reflected the love in her heart—abundant, soothing and welcoming.”
As of Monday, St. Louis County has confirmed 38 cases of the coronavirus and five deaths.
Information was not available on the most recent death or the new case confirmed Sunday, but three new cases Saturday were linked to a male in his early 70s, a male in his mid 20s and a female in her early 90s. A St. Louis County spokesperson said the two males are not hospitalized, but the status of the female was unknown.
Three people in the county are currently hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus and 12 of the 38 total cases have recovered. Age range of confirmed cases in the county are from 20 to 90.
Gov. Tim Walz on Monday extended Minnesota’s peacetime emergency until May 13, a move authorizing him to implement executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in a press release that actions to date have saved lives, but challenges remain.
“While there’s every reason to believe we have a plan to contain and mitigate,” he told reporters during a Monday conference call, “it’s not here in full force yet.”
Since issuing his original order March 13, Walz has used his emergency powers to close schools, bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation, and ordered Minnesotans to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He has also used those powers to make it easier for Minnesotans who lost their jobs to collect unemployment insurance. Extending the peacetime emergency now does not extend previous orders on schools, bars and restaurants and Stay-at-Home, which are set to expire May 4.
The governor said that it’s too early to consider extending those orders, adding that the state needs more testing to prevent hot spots.
“We believe we’re working in the right direction to save lives,” Walz said.
The original declaration was issued on a day when Minnesota had confirmed 14 cases of the coronavirus and was still eight days away from reporting its first death.
As of Monday, the state’s cases climbed over the weekend to 1,650 and 70 deaths. The state health lab and private labs have run nearly 38,400 tests so far, though not everyone seeking a test has been able to receive them. There were 157 coronavirus people being hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care units. At least 842 are no longer in isolation.
The state Legislature, which reconvenes Tuesday, can vote to end the peacetime emergency after 30 days, but doesn’t have to approve the extension. If the emergency is extended past when lawmakers adjourn on May 18, the governor will have to call them back into a special session to end it.
Lawmakers will consider a COVD-19 relief bill upon their return. Among the highlights of the 33-page package released over the weekend are provisions that will: allow engaged couples to obtain marriage licenses online or by mail; make it easier for health care providers to use telemedicine; cover some testing costs; extend various deadlines and expiration dates; and codify temporary rules under which lawmakers can vote remotely and state agencies can exercise emergency powers. Lawmakers will also vote on a long-awaited insulin affordability bill that's not related to the crisis.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
The Associated Press and Mesabi Daily News reporter Leah Ryan contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.