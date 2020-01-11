NORTHLAND — Are you a photographer? Do you write poetry or short stories? Think you can entertain the masses with your well-scripted essay?
Grand Rapids-based Itasca Community College is calling for all creative types from Hibbing and neighboring cities to submit their work for a chance to have it featured in their literary arts magazine, Spring Thaw. The annual publication is put out by the campus each spring and submissions are open to anyone across the state and region.
Lisa Marcis, faculty advisor for Spring Thaw, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune this week that each year they typically feature between 30 and 40 artists and writers for the 40-page magazine.
“We get a really broad range of submissions,” Marcis said. “We have a lot of people who submit photography, and last year I think we had more poetry than anything else.” In addition to fiction and nonfiction, they’ve even published a short, one-act play.
Anyone interested can email their previously unpublished essay, poem, short story or photography to lisa.marcis@itascacc.edu with the subject “Spring Thaw.” It is a blind submission process, so Marcis asks that participants include their name, contact information and the title of their work in the body of the email and to attach their submission as a separate document without their name.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 31.
All entries will be judged by an editorial board comprised of a select group of students and faculty. Those whose work is selected for publication will be notified in late March or early April.
Marcis noted that upon the magazine’s release, the college has traditionally hosted a celebration and invited the featured artists and writers to share their work.
Spring Thaw will be available throughout Grand Rapids in places like coffee shops, the library and other businesses. Anyone who lives outside of the community and is interested in obtaining a copy may contact Marcis at 218-322-2439 or at lisa.marcis@itascacc.edu.
