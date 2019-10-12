HIBBING — Earlier this week, Allisha LaBarge, a chairperson for the Indian Education Program with the Hibbing School District, sent an email to members of the Hibbing City Council to ask them about a resolution to change Columbus Day into Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“The second Monday of October has been a federal holiday since 1934, but times are changing,” LaBarge wrote in the letter addressed to Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata and city councilors on Monday evening. “Perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to honor the many indigenous peoples we have living in our community. I know for my children and myself, we would feel even more at home knowing we grew up in a place that is progressive and has integrity.”
City officials did not publicly address the letter during the most recent City Council meeting on Wednesday evening. (LaBarge sent a copy of the letter via email to the Hibbing Daily Tribune.)
On Friday afternoon, City Administrator Tom Dicklich confirmed with the HDT that the city had received LaBarge’s letter two days before the city council meeting, noting that to his knowledge it was the first request of its kind. He expressed feeling that it was important for city councilors to discuss the topic before making any public decision.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman told the HDT, “We’re always open to listening to anyone who brings something like this forward, and we certainly welcome them to come and present during open forum or to come and talk to councilors during Committee of the Whole meeting.”
Later that day, Dicklich added a “Columbus Holiday discussion” onto the agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting set for Wednesday, Oct. 16 in City Hall.
Statewide adoption of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Columbus Day carries with it a mixed bags of connotations latched to competing history lessons on whether Christopher Columbus was a hero or a deliverer of genocide to Native Americans.
More than 500 years after Columbus landed in the Caribbean and a century after being established as a proclamation, the city of Berkeley, Calif., in 1992 became the first city in America to rebrand the day in honor of Native Americans. At least 120 cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Moorhead, Red Wing, Bemidji and Grand Rapids have since signed proclamations or resolutions to recognize some form of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October. Minnesota State University in Makato also began celebrating the day following an official vote from its state student association.
The Grand Rapids City Council passed a resolution in 2014, and the following year the city’s Human Rights Commission organized their first Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration, which drew a crowd of hundreds to take in various Anishinaabe cultural traditions and dances.
In an article by the Grand Rapids Herald Review, the Mayor Dale “Spud” Adams said, “We still recognize Columbus Day. But as a community in northeast Minnesota, we also believe that it’s in our best interest and in the interest of diversity to recognize other cultures as well.” He continued, “So it’s recognizing the work of Native Americans, and that the issues that they deal with are also important and critical to us as a community. So recognizing Indigenous People’s Day is long overdue.”
Meanwhile, several states — including Alaska, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont — now recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday. And in 2016, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day statewide.
Roberta Schloesser, a retiree from the Hibbing School’s Indian Education Program, told the HDT that with seven American Indian reservations throughout Minnesota, it would be nice to see more local communities acknowledging the holiday as a way to honor local heritage. “We’re surrounded by Native American culture,” Schloesser said, noting that words like Minnesota, Mesabi, Chisholm, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Biwabik and Bemidji all have Native American origins.
Leann Johnson, the current Indian Education coordinator and Native American homeschool liaison in Hibbing, echoed such sentiments during an interview with the HDT, adding that there are nearly 100 Native American children currently in the school district.
‘Processing the pain from our past to find healing’
Backers of Indigenous Peoples’ Day movement say that adopting it honors America’s First People while raising awareness about racism.
The city of Hibbing has yet to adopt such a resolution and there are no known celebratory gatherings scheduled to take place in the area. But one organization openly acknowledging the new holiday is the Hibbing Public Library, which posted on its Facebook page this week that it will be closed next Monday, citing not Columbus Day but for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Calling attention to Grand Rapids having a “large banner displayed in honor of my indigenous relatives,” LaBarge suggested in her letter that councilors in her hometown of Hibbing should consider doing the same.
“I know for my children and myself, we would feel even more at home knowing we grew up in a place that is progressive and has integrity...” she wrote. “I just want to teach my children what history books never spoke of because intergenerational trauma and genocide are very real things that still affect many of our indigenous family members today. However, I strongly believe in processing the pain from our past to find healing so we can begin to embrace the future.”
