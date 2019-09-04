HIBBING — “Just when I think it can't get any better, it gets exponentially so ... ”
The Wayne and Donna Hysjulien family raised a record-setting $10,100 for Angel Fund through their eighth annual R-Cubed triathlon and the third annual Rockin’ R-Cubed concert held July 13 at Side Lake Liquor & Lounge.
R-Cubed is a commemoration of Roxane “Roxie” DeMillo — beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. She succumbed to a 10-year battle with cancer on April 11, 2007.
The Rockin’ R-Cubed Concert was initially a tribute to Mark DeMillo, Roxie’s widower and Hibbing musician who passed away from stomach cancer on Aug. 1, 2016. Family members provided two hours of live music entertainment for the public.
This year the family also celebrated the life of Jamie Hysjulien – husband, son, father, brother, uncle and teacher. He passed away 0n April 21.
“The weekend was spectacular!” exclaimed Holly Hysjulien, daughter of Wayne and Donna. “It was a glorious time for all of us and for those who couldn't be with us this year, we felt their love and presence with us every moment. Roxie and Jaime, I am sure, are proud of the difference we are making.”
This year’s race highlights include:
• New course record set, and came in under the one hour mark at 59:19.
• Second place was to someone with an age starting with 6.
• Amazing turnout with 20 people individually completing the entire course and 2 teams. Seven participants were first-timers. Three individuals have competed all eight years.
• A best-dressed award was given this year, and may be added to future events.
“Holly is right. This family is making a difference,” said Angel Fund President Kari Kilen. “Their efforts have enabled us to help so many people. I always say that the Angel Fund board is just the middleman. We couldn't do what we do without the support of others. The Hysjulien family members have such a spirit of generosity and kindness and the Angel Fund is so blessed to have them as benefactors.”
To date, the family’s efforts have raised more than $55,000 for Angel Fund.
To learn more about Angel Fund, apply for assistance or make a donation, log on to angelfundrange.org or find us on Facebook.
