HPD reports break-in at school garage

A pickup similar to the one in the photo, along with tools were stolen over the weekend from the Hibbing School District Garage. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to contact Officer Casey at the Hibbing Police Department.

 Photo courtesy of Hibbing P.D.

HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is looking for the public’s help to solve a break-in and theft at a garage owned by the Hibbing School District.

Officer Casey with the HPD said on Tuesday afternoon that a blue, 2009 Ford F150 maintenance truck was stolen early Monday morning from the school district’s garage on 23rd Street in Hibbing. Along with the truck, $5,000 worth of tools were stolen in the incident.

A photo of a truck, similar to one that was taken appeared in a post on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

No further details were available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Hibbing Police Department via email at jcasey@ci.hibbing.mn.us or you may call the department’s non-emergency number at 218-263-3601.

