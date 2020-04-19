Help the Hibbing Historical Society COVID-19 Archive. The Hibbing Historical Society is on the lookout for a variety of items that will help to save the history of this unprecedented time. You might have a funny story, a sad reflection, or an artifact that is unique from these days.

Check out today’s Years of Yore on A7. Read the information and start to keep your eyes and ears open.

