The coronavirus is changing how members of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa live their daily lives.
The most pressing transition comes as about 3,500 enrolled members were required to wear masks and practice social distancing as they went to voting polls on Nett Lake, Duluth and Minneapolis on Tuesday.
Bois Forte Tribal Councilman Travis Morrison is up for re-election for his District 1 seat, representing Nett Lake. He has been challenged by six members including Charles “Chaz” Wagner, Gordy “Jonsey” Adams, Jr., Tara Geshick, Mildred R. Holmes and Renika Love. The results were expected after 8 p.m. Wednesday and would be announced Thursday.
The tribal council candidates are vying for the four-year team to serve on the five-member council which has been tackling an array of issues, ranging from the band’s handling of COVID-19, to distributing federal money throughout the community, to ensuring the day-to-day operations of government, law enforcement, education and cultural events remain intact during such uncertain times.
Back in mid-March, the tribal council adopted a resolution declaring a State of Emergency to address the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. The band then moved to declare travel restrictions and shut down Fortune Bay Resort Casino to prevent COVID-19 from coming onto the reservation populated with about 500 band members. The majority of members reside in Duluth and the Twin Cities. In the meantime, with the help of volunteers, the band distributed one thousand masks to Tribal Government employees and members of the community. In April, the Bois Forte Health and Human Services became one of two locations in the state to receive a specialized machine to permit rapid testing for the virus, allowing patients to receive results within an hour.
In recent weeks, the tribal council has made decisions mirroring those of the governor in reopening businesses, including Fortune Bay. The band’s largest financial generator is now open with numerous measures in place, such as the requiring of staff and guests to wear masks and the implementation of social distancing in the casino and on the golf course.
Last week, the band’s senior executive coordinator Louise Isham made an appearance via social media to report that the coronavirus has not yet infected any members but “is circling in on Bois Forte,” as cases of the virus have been detected in Tower, Hibbing and Virginia and continue to climb in counties surrounding the reservation. As of Tuesday, St. Louis County had 119 cases and 14 deaths; Itasca had 57 cases and 11 deaths; and Koochiching had nine cases and zero deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Yesterday, band members kept in mind the onslaught of constantly evolving events — including the recent George Floyd protests and subsequent riots affecting the daily lives of members living in the Minneapolis area — when going to the polls to choose a board representative. The elections were previously postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers is also up for reelection. She is being challenged by Miranda Villebrun Lilya and that race will be decided in the general election come August.
In addition to the elections, the coronavirus has also impacted how the band navigates its cultural events, as several pow wows have been cancelled and rescheduled for next year.
“A lot of us are going through pow wow withdrawal,” Isham said. “However, to keep our culture and tradition alive” the tribal drum group held an event at the pow wow ground in Nett Lake that was open to 10 people or less at a time as required by federal and state health guidelines. “We are requiring that only residents that live within the village limits attend because we are still trying to keep the COVID away or at bay.”
The event turned out successful, said Wagner, a member of the drum group who helped organize the event that was live streamed on the band-owned KBFT 89.9 FM radio station.
“The community surprised me and participated in bringing down dishes of food and water,” Wagner said in a phone interview. “The majority of the people down there were youth. The youth need some sort of culture. They want it.”
The band has also set up an Elder pen pal program to help their older adults during these times of quarantine and social distancing.
“A lot of our elders - even younger people - are really getting cabin fever,” said Isham, who estimated that there were about 350 to 400 Elders living on the reservation. “It’s really difficult. It’s really hard on the Elders.”
