What can we say about the coronavirus that hasn't been said yet? We talk about it, follow the news about it, think about it and maybe even lose sleep over it. Things are different now and they might not ever go back to "normal." At least for some.
Among the hardest hit in this crisis are hospitality businesses and those that support them. On the Mesabi Iron Range alone, overnight visitors spend more than $65 million per year on lodging, food, transportation, shopping and attractions. The prospect of that drying up for an extended time is real, and frightening. The hospitality industry supports more than 2,500 jobs in the area - and, before you say it, these aren't "low wage jobs." These jobs are supporting and helping support families in every community on the Iron Range; the work these folks do is valuable and important. In many cases, hospitality workers represent the face of a region, helping build a good reputation for our towns, and setting the tone for every visitor and newcomer's experience.
Coronavirus is turning things upside down for many of them.
Already, the Hibbing Park Hotel and Chisholm Inn & Suites have announced temporary closures and many others have been forced to scale back services and lay off staff. Giants Ridge, Minnesota Discovery Center, area historical society museums and others are temporarily closed and/or laying off staff. Even some businesses you might not associate with travel - like area kennels - are feeling the pinch of cancelled or postponed vacation plans at a time when many Minnesotans, myself included, were planning trips to warmer climates.
And we are all well aware of what the restaurant industry is facing.
On the positive side, April is not really a popular time for visitors to travel to the region. Typically too late for skiing or snowmobiling and too early for golf, ATVing and other outdoor activities, April is a "shoulder season" month where travel to northern states is usually lowest. Let's not forget, however, that leisure travel isn't the only loss in the industry. Mining companies and other large corporations have temporarily banned travel for employees, meaning business travel has also declined. Several group tours and meetings scheduled for this area in April and May have also cancelled their reservations.
Fortunately, going into this mess many area properties and attractions were coming off of a pretty good winter season. Good snow on trails and at Giants Ridge, plus decent temps throughout, kept visitors headed our way and hopefully provided somewhat of a cushion for some area lodging properties and other businesses.
Locally, the support for many restaurants shuttered by coronavirus has been overwhelming - to the point where some could use more phone lines to answer all the calls for takeout (if you get a busy signal - call back, or try placing your order early!).
And there are positive stories of businesses helping each other - the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce has done a great job curating links and data on loans, grants, unemployment, volunteer opportunities and other information useful to business. All our area Chambers have helped promote retail and restaurants that are open and providing delivery and pick-up services.
Mesabi East and Virginia Parks and Rec are regularly posting ideas to keep bored kids and parents entertained and educated. The Sugar Shack created cookie kits to help keep hands busy at home. June Apple Kitchen is doing web-based cooking classes, and the co-owners of 30West are putting out inspiring workout videos. The Super 8 in Eveleth has turned its holiday lights back on, just to brighten the nights. There are countless stories of people helping people, and there are many organizations, like the United Way, rushing to assist those in need.
At the tourism bureau, we are doing our best to keep our partners in the hospitality industry informed about what we know about legislation, relief efforts, and local updates, when we know it. We'll be scaling back our advertising, but not shutting it down completely. Our website reflects the altered status of travel, and visits to the website in March are down slightly over last year, due to restraint in advertising. Planned advertising campaigns are on the back burner for now, but other projects, like a new website, are moving forward. Like everyone else, we look forward to the day when we can all travel safely and fully enjoy everything that is great about living here. When that happens, our restaurants, hotels, attractions and everyone else who serves our guests will be ready.
Beth Pierce is the executive director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, a nonprofit destination marketing organization serving the communities of Hoyt Lakes, Embarrass, Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Chisholm, and Hibbing.
