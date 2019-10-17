Hootenanny returns to Hibbing

HIBBING — In the 1960s, folk musicians gathered for hootenannys, an American colloquialism passed down to represent musical gatherings held throughout cities and neighborhoods like Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.
Countless musicians picked up guitars and jammed late into the night inside the tight quarters of dimly lit bars, where cigarette smoke billowed and ice clinked in glasses filled with spirits. There were other stages for budding artists as well. Brewing inside packed coffee houses, crowds of talented performers sang their songs in bare corners or on small stages. Here were musicians like Hibbing’s own Robert Zimmerman AKA Bob Dylan, who played sets at joints like Gerde’s Folk City, Gaslight Café and Carnegie Chapter Hall.
In modern times, Dylan is now known not only as a musician influencer, but also a Nobel Prize winner in Literature who brought new forms of poetic expressions to the American song tradition.
Following in the spirit of these legend-making shindigs, members of Hibbing Dylan Project this Saturday are set to once again throw their own Hootenanny on the second floor of Mike’s Pub on Howard Street. The doors open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a free-will offering with the proceeds going to help the nonprofit group fund a future public work of art honoring Bob Dylan for receiving the Nobel Prize in 2016.
For Saturday’s event, emerging and established musicians will be invited to perform on stage, just as Dylan did more than 50 years ago.
“We expect it to be another night of great music,” said Hibbing Dylan Project member Katie Fredeen. “We have some extremely talented musicians lined up to play and will still welcome more, if time allows.”
Some of the musicians scheduled include Kim Nagler, Sugar on the Roof, Long Journey Home, Caroline Rue and Lowell Sola. Each set is expected to last for about half an hour and feature original music and covers. While advance signups are not required, anyone interested may email HibbingDylanProject@gmail.com to get on the performance list.
•••
The Hibbing Dylan Project formed three years ago after the Nobel Prize Committee announced that Dylan was selected for the international award. Group members have since collaborated with Dylan’s family and are working to execute the concept that they developed for a public work of art honoring the 1959 Hibbing High School graduate.
The proposed monument, which is estimated to cost approximately $150,000, is designed with a bronze chair backed with a curved steel and brick wall showcasing his song lyrics. The open air stage would be 35x38-feet with the hopeful location of being on green space at HHS, just down the street from Dylan’s childhood home on Seventh Avenue — otherwise known as Bob Dylan Drive. The monument has received the approval of Zimmerman family members.
While the current Hibbing School Board has yet to vote on whether to give the project members the official yay or nay regarding putting the monument on school grounds, the nonprofit group has already raised more than half of the expected cost. Fredeen noted that they’re hoping the Hootenanny and upcoming Bingo nights at the Elk’s club will give them greater community exposure and help raise more donations for the project.
“We have a great group of board members who give so much to this organization,” Fredeen said. “We’re hoping this string of events will allow for more opportunities to have one-on-one conversations, to answer questions, and help to spread the word about what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Bingo at the Elks Club in Hibbing are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. every Wednesday night in November.
To learn more about the Hibbing Dylan Project or any of their events, follow their Facebook page @HibbingDylanProject or visit their website to learn more about the public art work at hibbingdylanproject.org.
