GRAND RAPIDS — VFW Post 1720 is hosting an Honor Flight Northland#13 raffle/fundraiser. 100 percent raised will be donated to the Honor Flight. Raffle will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the VFW Post 1720 in Grand Rapids. This year’s flight will be Saturday, May 2. Donations may be made to Honor Flight Northland and mailed to VFW Post 1720, 14-Third St. N.W., Grand Rapids MN 55744, Attn: Kenny Hurlbut, adjutant. If you wish to donate items to be raffled, call the Mr. Hurlbut at 218-259-4248 and items will be picked up before the event. The names of all the sponsors will be posted at the club during the event and listed in the Grand Rapids Herald Review following the event.

