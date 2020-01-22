Hobby Lobby crafting a new store at Thunderbird Mall

Equipment is being brought in to the sight of the former Herberger's store in Virginia. The Thunderbird Mall announced that the area will be converted into a new Hobby Lobby location.

VIRGINIA — Hobby Lobby will cut the ribbon on its Virginia location at 9 a.m. Monday at Thunderbird Mall.

The 50,000-square-foot stories is the national retailer’s newest site. The grand opening and ribbon cutting is open to the public and will feature local dignitaries, business leaders and members of the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce.

“The success of our stores in Minnesota is a good indicator that Virginia shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, director of advertising, in a news release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Hobby Lobby has over 850 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.

