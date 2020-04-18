History in the Making

Often when we talk about history, be it our family history, our country’s history, or world history, we immediately think about the long-ago. The distant past. Many years before our current time.
But history is always being made. History is a day ago, an hour ago, a minute ago.
And right now history is being made in an incredible way.
Many of us say to one another, “This is such a strange time.” Or, “Everything is so different.” And certainly those statements are true – it IS strange, it IS different.
But when some time has passed, what will we remember? What will the grade school children of today think about the year 2020 when they are reaching retirement age? What will people in the future listen to or look at to learn about this unusual time we are living through? So much of our world today takes place electronically on-line and that can make capturing history difficult.
For instance, when I go to the library (oh, how I miss it!) I use the microfilm machine to read back issues of the Hibbing Daily Tribune. In a matter of minutes I am immersed in another time 50, 75, 100 years ago! There are pictures in those newspapers, and by studying the pictures a story is told about women’s hair styles or the cut of men’s suits. It’s easy to learn what restaurants were in business and which movies were showing.
I read old letters written by my friends or my parents’ friends. All sorts of details about what people were eating, where they were traveling, what work they were doing can be found in those letters.
I wander through the huge stereo record collection assembled by my parents, and by Joe and me when we were teen-agers and then added to after we were married. Those albums and their liner notes tell a lot about the culture of the past years.
This is another Chisholm Fire, another Pearl Harbor, another 9-11. So what we need to think about in this time of the coronavirus is what we can save for future generations to help them to learn about the days we are experiencing now.
For example, are you aware of events large or small that make these days different from days before phrases like “social distancing” or the name “COVID -19” came into our vocabulary? If you could speak to a person 100 years from now, what would you tell them about 2020? What would you show them to help them learn about our world today?
On this page today is a letter to all people in the Hibbing area. It is from Erica Larson Zubich, curator of the Hibbing Historical Society. She, like curators at historical societies around the world, is hoping to capture the story of this time in history. The focus of the Hibbing Historical Society is, naturally, our town and the immediate area around us.
Save pictures, print out e-mails and label them, collect items and write down a little bit about that item and how it helps to tell the story of these days. See the photo and caption information on this page as an example of an item that tells a story. Use an envelope or a shoebox to hold your collection, until after this time of self-isolating is ended. When the time finally comes to share it with the Historical Society, call them at (218) 263-8522 to schedule a delivery or a pick-up.
Please share this information with family, friends, businesses, organizations.
Everyone has a story to tell.
…
Hibbing Historical Society COVID-19 Archive
We are making global history. As a historical society, it’s important that we help future generations understand these unprecedented times. We are asking YOU to help us create a community archive that will record and preserve these stories.
How can I help?
We are asking you to submit any materials that you feel represent your experience, and/or your community's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes how businesses, schools, health care facilities, government agencies, and other organizations (social, political, religious, etc.) are affected. We’re also asking for records of individuals' thoughts and reactions to the pandemic, routines for school children at home, day-to-day quarantine routines, and life for essential service workers.
Some examples of items you might contribute include:
• Statements or journal entries documenting personal reactions to this time
• Photos from your neighborhood, grocery stores, or other places that have changed during this time
• Signage indicating closures or changes at restaurants, playgrounds, grocery stores, etc.
• Social media posts (video/photo)
• Recordings of events shared online during social distancing practices
• Materials from your place of business or worship explaining the move to online services
• Distance learning schedules or other daily routines
• Measures your business or organization has taken during this time
This list is NOT exclusive. If you think it’s important, it likely is. Please visit our website hibbinghistory.org or call us at (218) 263-8522 if you have more questions.
Because these items are already archived by other organizations, we are not collecting newspaper articles or any materials from people or businesses outside of the Hibbing area. We are also not able to accept any physical artifacts at this time. If you have a physical artifact that you feel would be appropriate for this collection, please save it for inclusion at a later date.
Submissions may be in the form of digital photographs, text files, PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, audio files, or video files, and can be emailed to: hibbinghistory@mchsi.com
If you are located outside the Hibbing area, please consider submitting your materials to the Northeastern Minnesota COVID-19 Community Archive Project or to the St. Louis County Historical Society.
Thank You!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.