History in the Making

One unique event that took place in Hibbing during this time of the coronavirus happened this past Saturday at Hibbing's movie theatre. The Mann Theatres in the Twin Cities and in Hibbing sponsored a day to buy gift cards and popcorn. The cars lined up steadily throughout the afternoon. Stacey Stone Rotness, General Manager of the theatre, said about the day, "My staff and I are so thankful for the overwhelming support from our community in helping us at this time. We hope that the community will continue to support not just us, but other small businesses during this difficult time. The highlight of my day was taking the time to walk the line of cars to see and thank as many people as I could. It was an exhilarating day as we felt the love from our community." The Mann Theatres are making a donation from the proceeds to help in the fight against COVID-19. Visit their email to learn more at www.manntheatres.com .