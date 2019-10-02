Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society, announces its 2019 Mike Colalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is open to any full-time student who is enrolled in a higher education institution in St. Louis County, or a resident of St. Louis County, Minn., who is a full-time student enrolled in a higher education institution outside of St. Louis County.
Scholarship applicants are required to submit a three to 10 page double-spaced research paper on a topic relevant to veterans of St. Louis County. A minimum of one resource from the Albert J. Amatuzio Research Center must be referenced. Research papers may address a historical event in St. Louis County related to a conflict, a war, the homefront, or tell the story of a county veteran.
Application forms are available on the St. Louis County Historical Society’s website at http://www.thehistorypeople.org/. The application deadline is Thursday, Oct.24, 2019. The scholarship will be awarded at the Veterans Remembrance Dinner on Friday, Nov. 15.
See the Veterans Memorial Hall website or Facebook page for more information.
Mike Colalillo was the last living Medal of Honor recipient in St. Louis County. Mr. Colalillo received the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II. A brief biography of Mike Colalillo can be viewed online at http://www.vets-hall.org/stories/world-war-ii/mike-colalillo. Veterans Memorial Hall displays Mike Colalillo’s uniform and a replica of his Medal of Honor, as donated to the Society by the Colalillo family. Entrance to the Veterans Memorial Hall exhibit is free to the public, during regular Depot hours.
Veterans Memorial Hall was established in 1909 and is a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. It is the mission of Veterans Memorial Hall to preserve and collect veterans’ stories and artifacts and to educate the general public about the history of veterans from northeastern Minnesota.
