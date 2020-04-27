HIBBING — Gov. Tim Walz closed public and charter schools from March 18-27 to allow districts to develop distance learning plans for about 900,000 students amid the spread of COVID-19. Districts began implementing such plans on March 30.
Last week, Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker announced that all schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and continue distance learning efforts. In effect, Hibbing Public Schools will extend the distance learning period for about 2,500 students from Greenhaven and Washington schools (K-2), Lincoln Elementary (3-6) and Hibbing High School (7-12).
Hibbing’s Superintendent Richard Aldrich recently spoke with the Hibbing Daily Tribune to provide insight into how teachers and staff have been educating students and his hopes for the weeks ahead. The following has been slightly edited for brevity and clarity.
HDT: So, what have been the ups and downs of changing to distance learning?
Aldrich: It hasn't been enjoyable by any means for teachers, students or parents. As far as being able to interact with students, and for students to connect and turn work back and forth and complete assignments, it's gone really very well for us.
We had eight days at the beginning of this to prepare for distance learning. Our teachers have a real nice framework developed. At least the framework is already there, so extending the closure is manageable. Teachers will have to do some additional lesson planning and prep to get to the end of the school year.
It’s been an uphill battle for districts across the state. Not just the Range, but across the state.
HDT: What do you think separates us from other districts?
Aldrich: I think the big thing for us was that we've been a one-to-one school for nearly 10 years. So, we've always had a plan for every student in the district to have an I-Pad and have that connectivity.
Distance learning looks different in every grade level. Prior to this, K-6 students weren't taking iPads home each night, but they always had one available during the school day. High school kids were taking them home daily and using them, almost exclusively, as the tool that they would complete school work on. We were already familiar with online programs. So, making the transition to online meeting formats, as a district, wasn't a huge learning curve for us.
Honestly, a lot of the teachers came to me after the first three days of the planning period and said, “We're ready, we’ve got this”, and that was pretty awesome to hear.
HDT: Can you give me the layout of teachers, staff and students in the district?
Aldrich: Yes, we have two buildings for K-2 Greenhaven and Washington, one for 3-6 Lincoln, and the 7-12 high school. We have approximately 220 teachers. On top of that, we have about another 60 pupil support staff. Then there's a whole array of other services in there, too. This includes tech support, maintenance people, aides and others. Our total employee numbers are around 400 and that would include custodians and secretaries, and other support staff.
HDT: Are all teachers and staff still working?
Aldrich: We have been directed, as part of the governor's original executive order, that we continue to honor our labor agreements. Our teaching staff is working from home. There hasn't been anyone laid off as a result of COVID-19 in the Hibbing Schools.
Some staff are unable to work due to pre-existing health related illnesses. There's a handful of those, but the remainder of our staff are on limited schedules or working from home. Our pupil support staff are circulating through our day care and helping with our food service program.
HDT: And how many students do we have today?
Aldrich: We have approximately 2,500 students in K-12 and approximately another 150 students in our early childhood and pre-K programs.
HDT: All these kids have their own iPads?
Aldrich: Yes. Every student K-12 has an iPad. Every teacher has an iPad.
We have 5,000 devices in our district in some shape or form. Handheld, desktops, cell phones and other devices add to that number.
HDT: Wow. I imagine you were accumulating these iPads over time?
Aldrich: It wasn't all at once, of course. It has been a focus of the district to provide students with the best technology available.
HDT: How have you been able to pay for the devices?
Aldrich: It’s a general fund expense. We make it a priority. It's just like buying textbooks. It’s just part of the curriculum and part of the tools needed for students to be successful.
We actually have an iPad lease program. We lease our devices, and then every two to three years we renew that lease and then new devices. We’re actually set at the end of this school year to collect all the devices that are out there. We trade them in and then we renew our lease. So, coming back in the fall, all of our staff and all of our students will have a new iPad.
HDT: So the devices are helping kids with distance learning? What kind of classes do they have now?
Aldrich: Yes. We follow the K-12 Minnesota State Standards for each particular grade and curricular area, and we're meeting those standards. However, there's some purchased online components that are being used. A lot of teachers developed standard aligned new curriculum. It's really been a struggle to distance learn in some of the elective, hands on, specialty areas, like at the high school for shop classes.
HDT: How do you do that in a distance learning format?
Aldrich: For example, A.J. Abate, who is one of our industrial arts teachers, has been in almost daily to record videos showing various procedures, like how you change brakes on a car. Students watch the video and identify parts, and then Mr. Abate is asking follow-up questions and quizzing them afterwards. Our teaching staff has been really creative. They've just really thought outside the box.
HDT: That’s fantastic. And how many hours are the students in class?
Aldrich: Our administrative team developed guidelines for the teaching staff. A typical hour-long class of english, math, or another specialty that took place inside the school, has been boiled down to about 20 minutes per subject. A high school student that would have six classes in a normal day, might actually have 1.5-3 hours of work per day in distance learning. That varies somewhat for each grade level.
Some classes are doing things a little bit different now. Weeklong projects that kids work on more independently with teacher support is common. At the end of the week, students are required to submit their work.
HDT: Is 1.5 hours a day enough for the kids? What’s your perspective of the negatives and positives of the reduction in hours and distance learning?
Aldrich: Some kids are going to go above and beyond and do extra. Some kids are going to just do the bare minimum, or just enough to pass. We were forced to take this into consideration when planning.
A lot of the students are self-sufficient, but then you start to think about students that have less advantages, maybe don't have someone to help them at home. Maybe they struggle with a learning disability. Maybe they have trouble reading. Maybe they have A.D.H.D.
They can still connect with their teachers online, but some students that struggle aren’t going to initiate and ask questions. An online format can’t replace the face to face relationship that develops between a teacher and a student. We were very cognizant of that when we set distance learning up.
HDT: And how are teachers and staff helping students with learning disabilities?
Aldrich: These students are getting some extra attention during distance learning. This is being accomplished by the classroom teacher cooperating with special education staff.
About 20 percent of our student population has some type of special need. They have contact with a special education teacher each day to help modify their daily work. All that still has to be done in the digital world.
HDT: How do you think distance learning affects parents?
Aldrich: It can be a struggle for parents at home. I have two high school boys and I do homework with them. It's not easy as a parent. It just isn't.
I was a teacher for 20 years, before I got into administration. I taught hundreds, if not thousands of students in my career. No matter how difficult the situation was, I always found a way to connect with even the most difficult student. Personally however, I struggle to teach my own kids. It’s tough. I can relate to the parents out there that want their kids back at school.
I feel for the parents at home that maybe struggled with their own schooling, are worried about their job, or are not working now and thinking about where the next meal is going to come from. I know many parents feel burdened with the huge responsibility of distance learning because they're not educators. To expect them to become teachers overnight isn’t fair. We tried to make distant learning manageable for parents and students.
HDT: The governor told school districts to extend distance learning through the academic year. Can you tell me when the schools close here and your ideas for graduation?
Aldrich: We're following our current school calendar. The last day for students would be June 2. The last day for teachers is June 3. The governor’s directive is to maintain the current school calendar.
We're actually looking at extended year options for some students as summer school numbers may be a little bit higher than usual, just because kids may be struggling.
Some students aren't turning in work during this distance learning period. That's a small percentage, but I think those students are going to be looking to recover some of that missed work over the summer. That was part of the governor's executive order to have the commissioner of education look at additional options for extended school year and summer school.
HDT: Some students aren’t turning in their work? I understand they have iPads, but maybe they don’t have Internet?
Aldrich: We purchased 500 hotspots after we surveyed parents. We figured that we had about 300 kids that might not have the ability to connect to the internet. We ended up distributing a little over 250 personal hotspots to anyone that needed it. Our hotspots have unlimited data and all cost is at the district's expense. We have approximately 120 families, for various reasons, that hotspots wouldn't have worked where they live. They might be in an area where there is no tower.
Out of our 2,500 students, we have about 120 that we're running paper-pencil packets for every day, or once a week, depending on the need. That's a pretty low percentage that aren’t able to somehow connect to the Internet.
And some of those 120 were by choice, depending on the need of the student. It's really not a bad number for a district this size.
HDT: You said he purchased 500 hotspots. What about the teachers?
Aldrich: We had about 80 teachers which we saw, depending on where they live, that were in the same boat as students. They may just live in an area where they are unable to get internet or don't have Wi-Fi.
So, yes, we've handed out a little over 300 hotspots to people that needed them. We are still getting some students reaching out that need connectivity, but we've got most covered.
HDT: Is the school district doing OK with money? Some of these are very unexpected expenses.
Aldrich: Yes, they are, but there's been some savings as a result of COVID-19. For example, I had my maintenance foreman turn the heat down in every building. We’re not heating buildings when classes aren’t in session. We spend a great deal of money each month for heat in our buildings. That's a big savings. We are also saving on electricity, sewer, water, and other utility costs. It’s not huge, but every little bit counts.
We have also lost some revenue in our school lunch program, sports, activities and other fees. Building rentals are also stopped.
HDT: How do you keep afloat from now on? What are you focused on for the near future?
Aldrich: After the governor’s latest announcement, I want to focus my administration team on having teachers make connections with students, making sure that kids are in a good spot and where they need to be emotionally. Also, that staff are making positive contacts with students every day.
Most importantly, I want to focus on coming back in the fall. We're hoping that the state will allow kids to come back and we would all be safe enough that we can do that.
We’ve gotten a little bit behind academically as a state, as a result of Covid-19. What was expected of kids to accomplish in person, and what they're actually doing now is not the same. Academically, we may be a month or two behind. How do we fill that gap? There's going to have to be a little bit of a change in focus for the start of the next school year. We can't just expect kids to walk into school in the first week in September, ready to go. We're going to have to provide some remediation and make sure kids are ready to come back.
HDT: What does graduation look like?
Aldrich: Well, I’m still hopeful it can happen as planned.
Right now, the governor and MDH aren’t allowing large groups to meet. I’m hoping for the state to open things up a little bit more and allow for more interaction. I'm really hopeful that in mid-May, maybe it would look a little bit different. If restrictions don’t completely loosen, maybe we're not using the auditorium as our venue for graduation, but we could be outside and use the football field.
If graduation doesn't happen at its scheduled date and time, we would be happy to have graduation in later June, July or the first week in August.
Graduation needs to occur. Since it is a milestone for our seniors, it is too important to cancel.
If the state doesn’t allow us back in, and we're sitting here on August 1st, and it doesn't look like we'd ever get together in the near future, then I think we would look at some other more unique options.
We have looked at some different virtual venues for graduation, just as a safety net, but that would definitely be a last resort.
