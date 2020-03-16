HIBBING — Hundreds of school children will be staying home for the foreseeable future as districts on the Iron Range are following orders from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to temporarily close K-12 public schools through March 27 in an effort to plan for how to handle the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday afternoon, Hibbing Public Schools Superintendent Rich Aldrich sent a letter to parents to address how the closures are leaving districts to figure out how to serve the 2,278 students here, some of which depend on school for their care and meals.
“During the mandatory closure, school districts are to provide child care during regularly scheduled schools hours to district enrolled elementary K-6 aged students who are children of emergency workers critical to the state’s response to COVID-19,” Aldrich wrote in a letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune. Beginning on Wednesday, the district will make the daycare service available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Breakfast and lunch will be provided to the daycare students however, parents will be required to send a snack for their child,” Aldrich wrote. “...We are also required by the State of [Minnesota] to provide food service for our students during the school shut down.”
The local district has a contract with Innovative Nutrition for the Area Communities, or INAC, Inc., whose Hibbing-based officials told the HDT that they typically serve between 1,200 to 1,500 meals to students in K-12 on a free or fully-paid basis. During the closures, INAC will provide about 2,000 meals for students and daycare services.
Hibbing schools plans to distribute breakfast and lunch beginning Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. daily on regular scheduled school days for pick up at the following locations:
•High School - East Court Door No. 3
•Lincoln - Bus pick up and drop off Door No. 9
•Greenhaven - Cafeteria Door - No. 4
•Washington - Parent pick up Door. No. 3.
Aldrich asked that families contact the Community Education Office at 218-208-0852 to begin daycare the registration process.
Hibbing restaurant offers help to students
In the wake of the uncertainty, Amanda Campbell, the owner of Bach Yen Garden Restaurant, a Vietnamese eatery in Hibbing, has also stepped up to announce that her staff plans on preparing lunches for students during the closures.
Last Sunday night, Campbell, a native of Chisholm who lives in Bovey with her husband and children, took to thinking about ways to help area families. “The thought popped into my head: What if we offer lunches for kids who don’t have that available,” she told the HDT on Monday. “I have the perfect place to do it and suppliers who can get us food quickly.”
Campbell took to Facebook and posted that the 10-member staff at Bach Yen, which has served the community for 38 years, would be “offering a simple sack lunch to those who any need it, no questions asked” from March 18-27.
As of Monday afternoon, Campbell’s post received 45 comments and 770 shares online. She also posted a call for donations meant to afford food and supplies to make lunches of ham and turkey sandwiches, fruit, bags of chips and milk. Local supporters contributed $810 as of press time.
“I’m so thankful for the community outreach,” Campbell told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Monday. “It warmed my heart.”
Staff at Bach Yen plan on receiving their first batches of supplies on Tuesday and then turning their back dining room “into a sandwich making machine,” Campbell added. They will get another shipment the following day and “make more lunches until we don’t need them anymore.”
Last week, Hibbing School Board Director Jeff Polcher has said parents and guardians through text message and social media, while the administration finalizes plans for education and providing students in need food.
“We were preparing for this; we knew it was going to happen [and] it was just a matter of when,” Polcher said, adding that the district hopes to have more information Monday. “A lot of the kids that are in the schools their primary meals are those that they have Monday through Friday. This will have a huge impact on our community. We are going to try and put a plan together to soften the blow a little bit."
For those interested in free lunches from Bach Yen, Campbell asks that families pick up the food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from March 18 through March 27 at the restaurant at 2510 1st Ave. in Hibbing. She requested that families call in advance at 218-263-2647 during normal business hours to ask about the lunches.
School closures across the state
The governor’s decision to temporarily close schools affects more than 850,000 K-12 students and more than 135,000 teachers and staff in public K-12 schools across the state. Some districts had already announced plans to close Monday and Tuesday.
Minnesota reported 54 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. No cases have been reported in St. Louis County, so far.
HDT Editor Jerry Burnes contributed to this article.
