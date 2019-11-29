Dec. 2-6

Monday: French toast sticks, savory sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Footlong hotdog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

