Feb. 24-28

Monday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, steamed green beans, garden salad, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

