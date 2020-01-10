Jan. 13-17

Monday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on a whole wheat bun, pickle spear, pasta salad w/cannellini beans, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

