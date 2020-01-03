Jan. 6-10

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Taco in a bag w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, seasoned green beans, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/redc pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup

