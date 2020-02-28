March 2-6
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice bleed, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding
Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, French market salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: School is not in session
