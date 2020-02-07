Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, whole kernel corn, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bars

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, steamed broccoli, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

