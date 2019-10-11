Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed carrot coins, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments