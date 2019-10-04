Monday: Hamburger on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pinepapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, farm to school apples, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
