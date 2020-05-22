HIBBING — The Jubilee festival, which draws about 3,000 attendees each summer, has been postponed “because of the uncertainty around what the coming months will hold for large gatherings and health and safety recommendations” amid COVID-19, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
Hibbing Area Chamber President Vicki Hagberg said in a new release that the Jubilee festival has been organized by chamber staff, the city of Hibbing and volunteers who “collectively made the decision” to postpone the event to later in the year. The festival was originally scheduled for July 10-11.
“It was not easy to arrive at the decision to postpone this event,” Chamber Board Chair Krystle Glad, of Range Center, Inc., said in the statement sent to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “Hibbing Jubilee is our beloved summer celebration in the heartbeat of our city. This event brings our community together and supports local businesses like no other. We remain optimistic that we will be able to strike a balance of unity, while also prioritizing the health and wellbeing of the greater community.”
Historically, the Jubilee festival has been one of Hibbing’s largest tourism draws. Postponing the event will surely delay the anticipated injection of business into the local economy.
“Hotels, restaurants, bars, retail, and service industries all see a boost in business during the Jubilee festival,” Hagberg said. “We know our local businesses will need all the support they can get this year as they reopen and work to recover from the effects of COVID-19, and the Hibbing Area Chamber will continue our dedicated work to champion our local business community.”
Looking down the road, the city and chamber plan to work together to figure out when to hold the festival. All depends on how statewide recommendations develop on large group gatherings.
“We look forward to the possibility of holding a fun-filled and safe community festival later in the year and will work with the City of Hibbing as we develop those plans in the coming months,” Hagberg said.
Glad added, “We are standing together in keeping our city and each other safe, and that is something we’re very proud of. Now more than ever we want to celebrate our strong community; having made it through this will make that all the better once we are able to do so.“
The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce serves more than 300 chamber member businesses on the Iron Range and throughout northeast Minnesota. To learn more, visit www.hibbing.org or follow us on Facebook at @HibbingAreaChamber.
