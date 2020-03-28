Hibbing Public Schools to staff, students: We’re in this together

HIBBING — The video begins with a simple yet familiar piano intro. A bulletin board comes into view and as the screen zooms in, a postcard comes to life. Soon, a slow-motion montage of teachers, custodians and administrative staff can be seen waving from desks and hallways inside the Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing — all while the Bill Withers’ 1972 hit song “Lean On Me” plays softly in the background.
The locally filmed YouTube video titled “See You Soon” has received thousands of views since it was published last Friday, following the March 15 press conference when Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota schools would temporarily close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The closure was scheduled through March 27, but was later extended through April 10. This week, the governor issued a ‘stay at home’ order which stretched the closure for schools until May 4.
St. Patrick’s Day has historically been a day of fun and celebration in elementary schools on the Iron Range as kids arrive wearing green to rooms adorned with lephrauans and four-leaf clover decor. But the scenes that played out in schools throughout Hibbing last Tuesday were bittersweet. Tearful students cleared out their lockers for the last time and said goodbye to friends, unsure when they’d see each other again. Teachers were on the receiving end of hugs and ‘thank you’ notes as some worked hard to hold back their own tears.
Many hoped schools would be given the greenlight to reopen on March 30, yet all prepared for a different reality, one in which students would be forced to stay home in quarantine as a protective measure. Staff throughout Hibbing immediately went into overdrive mode, preparing.
Hibbing Schools Superintendent Rick Aldrich told the Hibbing Daily Tribune last week that he, along with administrative staff, spent last Monday and Tuesday devising a comprehensive plan for meals, daycare and transportation for students who need it. They then published it all on a COVID-19 tab on their district website www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/.
Meanwhile, janitors worked vigorously disinfecting every inch of each building as teachers readied themselves for the unexpected challenge of transforming traditional learning plans into ones suitable for an online format.
“The thing that is amazing is that this whole time, we’ve had almost 350 people who have taken just extraordinary measures to volunteer extra time and extra duties outside of what they typically do,” Aldrich said. “Everyone has come together and really worked to do what’s best for the community.”
That includes the roughly 175 teachers districtwide and about 150 people who work as custodians, paraprofessionals and in other technical positions.
“The Hibbing teachers and staff at the school here care about the community and are going above and beyond to do anything they can,” Aldrich added.
Last Thursday, following the announcement, Hibbing Public Schools gave out 459 to-go bags filled with breakfast and lunch food for district students, with some families needing delivery due to no transportation. Aldrich estimated that the number of meals would increase to as high as 2,000 a day as the definition of “essential emergency workers” widened to allow more people access to their daycare options while schools remain closed.
Children in grades K-6 have a place to be during what would otherwise be regularly scheduled school days. Aldrich remarked that the system was going well, and last Thursday, about 70 students showed up for daycare.
“We currently have fully certified, licensed Early Childhood and Readiness people who are supervising this program,” he said. “There's a whole group of people supporting them.”
Gym, library, art and music specialists provide activities and a snack time throughout the day. It’s not what Aldrich considers “education” in the traditional sense but described it as “meaningful and enriching.”
They must also be mindful about cleanliness and social distancing requirements, ensuring students remain six to 10-feet apart and in small groups with no more than six kids to one adult.
“Our custodial staff here, they are completely disinfecting all of our buildings, literally wiping down every inch with virus-killing wipes and sprays,” he said. “And since we still have kids in the building, that makes it a difficult job. Their normal duties are all focused on just keeping this building as clean as possible. They’re doing a good job.”
Tyler Glad, the Hibbing Public Schools buildings and grounds supervisor, agreed. He wrote in an email to the HDT that he has been heartened to see all of the different departments working together. From paraprofessionals helping custodians clean to having maintenance staff like Sara Erickson, Kurt Brandt and Jim Jukich out delivering lunches, Glad believes everyone there deserves “a big thank you.”
“Honestly, without the leadership we have from the top down, this would not be working as smoothly as it is,” Glad remarked. “Everyone continues to pull together and take care of business.”
Aldrich said people have been volunteering their time and talents “far beyond” what has been asked.
Hibbing High School Principal Mike Finco gave an example of this in a recent email, saying that despite having their own classes to prepare for, teachers Joel McDonald and Kate Besemann stepped up to help staff prepare for the distance learning endeavor by providing app training to aid with the delivery of remote curriculum to students.
And while there are difficulties, many people affected by the school closures seem to be reflecting more and taking the time to share their sentiments of gratitude.
“We received a very nice letter from a senior parent who gave kudos to our staff and thanked us for the memories that we have created for our seniors and the compassion shown as they may have exited the school for the last time,” Finco noted.
Aldrich has also been witnessing acts of kindness unfold all around him as people seem to be looking out for each other more than ever. “I’ve had feel-good stuff that teachers have shared from home saying they miss the students,” he said. “And mental health-wise, it’s been tough on people. It’s emotionally difficult.”
Jen Forer, a second grade teacher at Washington, echoed that, remarking in a recent email, “It has been very difficult for us. We are missing our students terribly.”
In a separate email, Lindsey Jones, a kindergarten teacher at Washington, painted a similar scene: “Kindergarten teachers at Washington Elementary School are heartbroken at the sight of our empty hallways and are deeply missing our students and their morning greetings, smiles, stories and energy. We are working passionately on strategic distance learning plans to meet the needs of all of our students.”
Jones added, “We wish all of our Washington families safety and health through this difficult time filled with uncertainties.”
Anyone following the Hibbing Schools Facebook page can see the photos being shared of students reading from home, or teachers toiling at their desks. HHS students have also been issuing “viral challenges” where they’re encouraging each other to post pictures online of their pancake art creations and blanket forts as a way to stay connected.
Watching it all unfold is Hibbing School Board Member Kim McLaughlin. She told the HDT that she couldn’t be more proud and appreciative of everyone in the district as they’ve made both operational and educational shifts for the wellbeing of the students and community.
“The compassion, creativity and resilience with which our faculty, staff, all district employees and our entire community have come together to navigate one of the greatest public health challenges to have faced not only our district but beyond is a premier demonstration of Bluejacket pride, strength and determination,” McLaughlin said. “All the work done these past few weeks, under the leadership of Superintendent Rick Aldrich and and his administrative team and staff, clearly demonstrates that together, our district will not only meet but exceed whatever challenges come our way.”
For now, there are unknown challenges ahead, but the staff in each building are remaining steadfast in their commitment to the students and to each other. When the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, they hope that the children and teenagers who once filled their halls will look back and not remember fear and confusion, but instead recall the laughter, the kind words of teachers who reached out, and the photos and videos shared to let students know that though they were apart, they weren’t truly alone.
“You try to build a sense of family within a school building that you work in, and they’ve really taken it to the next level,” Aldrich said. “They’re looking out for each other, caring for each other.
“It’s tough,” he added. “But it’s the type of work that can make the biggest difference in the end.”
