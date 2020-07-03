Hello library lovers!
Good news! The Hibbing Library will be offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4. Instructions are as follows:
Important service notes
This service is limited to items currently on the shelf at the Hibbing Public Library.
Wait times for holds placed online are longer than usual.
Curbside pickup step-by-step
Place items on hold.
Use our website or call the library during normal hours to search for items currently available.
Place items on hold, and select the Hibbing Library for pickup.
Wait for notification, then call us when you plan to pick up.
You will receive email or phone notification when your hold is available for pickup. Wait times for holds placed online are currently longer than usual.
After you receive notification, call the library and have your library card barcode available. For faster service onsite, call ahead with an estimated time of arrival so staff can have your items ready.
Staff will check out your items, put them in a plastic bag, and place the bag on a cart outside of the building. If a patron experiences mobility issues, we can provide an accommodation such as placing bagged items on the hood or in the trunk of your vehicle. Please request this when you call.
After calling, pick up your items at the curbside location.
Bags will be on a cart outside the building.
Find your bag labeled with your name.
Grab your bag and enjoy! Items should be returned outside in the bookdrop.
Patrons and staff should not approach one another and respect the need for social distancing. This may feel uncomfortable but is necessary to provide a safe, contactless pickup service. If you notice patrons at the pickup cart, please remain in your vehicle until the previous patron has departed. Plastic bags are a temporary measure to protect patron privacy, protect physical materials from weather, and limit unnecessary contact. Bags help separate materials to avoid the need for patrons to sort through items on the pickup cart.
In other news, we are also working on a virtual Summer Reading Program. More details will be available at a later date. Bear with us as we work through this and figure it out as we go.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Aboulia
Aboulia or abulia is a condition characterized by lack of initiative, spontaneity, and drive, resulting in apathy and slowness of thought. This term is derived from the Greek word aboulia, meaning “non-will.” This has to be distinguished from the inability to perform an activity due to cognitive or physical disability. It can be caused by Parkinson’s disease, head injuries, aneurysms, or some other malfunction of the brain’s dopamine-dependent circuitry.
