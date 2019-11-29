Hello library lovers! Our Yuletide Festival is next week! I’d like to give a special thank you to our Friends of the Library for their support for Yuletide this year. If you enjoy Yuletide or any other programs the library provides, please consider supporting our Friends group. Also, if you happen to have any spare card stock or paper stamping supplies you need to get rid of, the library would love to have them for some upcoming craft programs!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Caboshed
Caboshed is a heraldic term where the head of an animal or beast is displayed facing the viewer, with the head “cut off” behind the ears. Caboshed (or kiboshed) is also a slang term meaning “to put a stop to something.”
Upcoming Programs
Friday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2:30 to 7 p.m.: Yuletide. Join the fun for Yuletide 2019! We’ve got plenty of fun things planned for this evening. There will be horse drawn wagon rides from 2:30-5, crafts and treats, a visit from Santa from 4-6:30, the Good Vibrations musical harpist from 4-5, and we will finish the night off with music by the City Band at 6. All kids will receive a free book, and you can come and go as you please! Yuletide 2019 is sponsored by: The City of Hibbing, Lake Country Power, the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library, the Hibbing Foundation Owens Family Foundation, the Hibbing City Band, and donations from our wonderful community and local area businesses.
Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m.: Adult Coloring. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 17, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.: Teen Movie Time. Attention all teens ages 12-18! Come join us in the library auditorium every second Tuesday of the month at 3pm to watch a movie on the big screen. YOU CHOOSE what movies we will watch!
Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.: Fleece Blankets. Do you want to create a baby or lap blanket with no sewing? If so, then this class is for you. This no-sew tie blanket can be made by almost anyone. If you can tie a knot you can make this blanket. Choose your own patterns. We have enough materials to make 24 blankets, but you are welcome to bring your own fabric as well. First come, first served. Adults only please.
Thursday, Dec.19, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the holidays. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing
Public Library
