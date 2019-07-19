And with that, another Summer Reading Program draws to a close. Thank you to all our wonderful supporters, helpers, and donors. Your efforts brought so much fun and smiles in the community this summer! A special thank also goes out to all our participants and Super Readers. Be sure to check out all their cool VIP photos on our Facebook page.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Flubdub
A term for informal, empty or nonsensical speech. Synonyms would include: balderdash, bunkum, or gibberish.
Upcoming Programs
Thursday, July 25, August 1, 15, 29, 2019 at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, July 26, August 9, 23, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Friday, August 2, at 1 p.m.: Art for Adults. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Tuesday, August 6, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Wednesday, August 14,at 1 p.m.: Brave Girls and Wise Women. Join Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux for a storytelling adventure! Hear how Tatterhood battles a band of trolls, Manka solves impossible riddles, and Vasalisa dares to knock at the witch’s door. Daring heroines reclaim fairytales as fierce, funny, and feminine. This program is intended for youth ages 7-12, but appropriate and enjoyable for teens, mixed age audiences and adults. Stories will likely be too long for kids younger than 6. This program is sponsored by the Arrowhead Library System and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
