Hello library lovers!
I’m sure by now you’ve heard that the library is closed. No doubt, you’ve got some questions about library services and how things will be handled in the future. We’ve put together a helpful FAQ that will hopefully make things a bit more clear. These sure are exciting times we live in.
Library FAQ
How long will the library be closed?
Per direction from the City, the library will be closed until at least April 30th. The possibility exists that we may be closed longer.
What will happen to my favorite programs?
At this point, all library programs are cancelled until we open again.
I have materials checked out, what should I do?
Please return your materials when they are due. You can drop them off in the outside bookdrop, and in the media drop by the entrance. Your items will be checked in.
I was waiting for something to come in, what happens now?
All pending requests for items have been suspended until April 30th. This means, if you were on a waiting list for something you will still be in the same spot. However, MNLink requests from outside the Arrowhead System will be sent back to the lending library.
What about the AARP Tax Volunteers? What can I do about my taxes?
Unfortunately, the AARP Tax program is done for the year. If you need tax forms, there will be forms available at City Hall.
Can I use e-services?
Absolutely! You can use Overdrive, Libby, and RBG Digital.
What if my card expires?
Feel free to call the library between 10 and 4. We can renew it over the phone.
What about the Play Park?
Unfortunately, the Play Park will be closed for as long as the library is closed.
Is the library staff OK?
Yes, we are doing just fine! The staff will be busy cleaning and disinfecting the entire building and books. We also have some other projects to work on as well.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Flagellant
Flagellants are practitioners of an extreme form of mortification of their own flesh by whipping it with various instruments. Most notably, Flagellantism was a 14th-century movement, consisting of radicals in the Catholic Church. It began as a militant pilgrimage and was later condemned by the Catholic Church as heretical. The followers were noted for including public flagellation in their rituals. This was a common practice during the Black Death, or the Great Plague.
Regular Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.