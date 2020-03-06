Hello library lovers! That’s right folks, its Tax Season. Fortunately, the library is here to help! We’ve got the printers to print off any form you need, plus on every Tuesday starting February 4th, the friendly volunteers of AARP will be in to help you file your taxes. Remember, this is a first-come-first-serve service, so you’ll need to come prepared! Bring those W2s, a picture ID, and your Social Security Card. If you got them done last year, please bring in your taxes.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Leetspeak
Leetspeak is a nearly 40 year old cipher that predates the World Wide Web. It replaces English letters with similar-looking numbers or symbols, and is closely tied to early hacking and gaming. Although rarely used today, one of leetspeak’s original functions was to fool computer programs. For example, the sentence “I am speaking Leetspeak” looks like this: 1 4m 5p34k1n6 l3375p34k.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 1:00PM: Adult Coloring. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Tuesday, March 10, 17, 24, 31, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Tuesday, March 10, at 3 p.m.: Teen Movie Time. Attention all teens ages 12-18! Come join us in the library auditorium every second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. to watch a movie on the big screen. YOU CHOOSE what movies we will watch!
Thursday, March 12, 26, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring whatever project you’re working on, drop in, and join the group! Some supplies will be provided, but bring what you will need for your project. Donations of knitting, embroidery, and sewing supplies are very much appreciated. Drop them off at the front desk or bring them along to the program. This is a drop-in program. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, March 13, 20, 27, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m.: Becky Schlegel Duo. Take a musical journey with the Becky Schlegel Duo! Becky’s music is original, drawing on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, folk, and her own thoughtful spirit. Her voice floats, whispers then soars above music of the highest quality. For all ages. Program length is 60 minutes. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Friday, April 10, for Good Friday. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
