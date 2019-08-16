Hello library lovers! Have we got some programs lined up for you this month! We’ve got some Baby Story Times as well as Brave Girls and Wise Women. For you craftier patrons out there, we’ve got Art for Adults and Knitting and Needlework as well. Of course, if that doesn’t interest you, your friendly neighborhood library is chock full of books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and DVDs to keep you informed and entertained. Feel free to stop on by!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Filbert
A filbert is a hazelnut or cobnut. Two species of hazelnut are native to Minnesota- the American hazelnut and the Beaked hazelnut. The nuts can be found on the underside of hazel leaves, and are typically ready to harvest in late August.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Thursday, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 @ 5:30PM: Friends Meeting. Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. New members are always welcome!
Friday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.: Art for Adults. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
