The Summer Reading Program is almost done! Down below you will see a full month’s worth of awesome library programs for all ages. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our kind and generous donors. Your thoughtful contributions help keep our community healthy and happy.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Oxgang
Oxgang, or oxgate, is an antiquated term for the area of land that an ox can plow in a year. It is roughly 15 acres.
Upcoming
Programs
Friday, July 12, 26, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m.: Kids Junk Sculpture. Instructor will lead participants in the creation of a sculpture using junk and other recyclable materials. All supplies included. Art work will be on display at library for everyone to stop in and check out. Suitable for ages 5-8 with parents and ages 9-12 on their own.
Thursday, July 18, from noon to 2 p.m.: Summer Reading Program Picnic! For All Summer Reading Program Participants young and old! Please join us for a fun filled afternoon with all kinds of special entertainment. There will be snacks, games, Arthur Zar’s Zebra House, and the Old MacDonald Had A Banjo music show at 1:00! Fun for the entire family.
Thursday, July 25, August 1, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, August 2, at 1 p.m.: Art for Adults. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
