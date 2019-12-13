Hello library lovers! Things are heating up here at your friendly neighborhood library. We’re gearing up for a slew of crazy and amazing programs, planned out just for you. Here’s what’s coming up before seasons end!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Flushometer
A flushometer is a metal water-diverter that uses an inline handle to flush tankless toilets or urinals with water pressure, rather than gravity. It is typically only found in a commercial setting, as it needs to be connected to a high pressure water supply.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, Dec. 13, 20, 27, Jan. 3, 17, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, 14, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m.: Teen Space. Hang out with Emily and create your very own library events and projects every first Tuesday of the month in the library’s teen space. Supplies and good company provided! Ages 12-18.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.: Friends Meeting. Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. New members are always welcome!
Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m.: Teen Movie Time. Come join us in the library auditorium every second Tuesday of the month at 3pm to watch a movie on the big screen. YOU CHOOSE what movies we will watch! Ages 12-18.
Thursday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m.: Bubble Wonders. Bubble Wonders is an uplifting show, full of surprises, using bubbles to inspire others to follow their dreams. Geoff Akins combines incredible bubble wizardry with whimsical words of wisdom and will leave the audience feeling like anything truly is possible! Family-friendly program for ages 4 to adult.
Thursday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring whatever project you’re working on, drop in, and join the group! Some supplies will be provided, but bring what you will need for your project. Donations of knitting, embroidery, and sewing supplies are very much appreciated. Drop them off at the front desk or bring them along to the program. This is a drop-in program. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the holidays. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
