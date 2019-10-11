Hello library lovers! We’ve got a lot of things planned for you in the next few weeks. Check it out and let us know what you think!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Officious
To be “officious” is to assert one’s authority in an annoyingly domineering way, especially with regard to petty or trivial matters. It can also mean to volunteer one’s services where they are neither asked nor needed.
Upcoming Programs
Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
No Story Time October 22 or 29. Sorry!
Wednesday Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m.: Create Your Own Comic Character. Do you like to read graphic novels or comics? Do you like to draw? Write? Have you ever drawn a character from different angles? In this class, you’ll learn different tools that will help you create a comic character and start your own story. The instructors, Minnesota author Trisha Speed Shaskan and Minnesota author/illustrator Stephen Shaskan. Presenters prefer a registration cap of 40 attendees for this 2 hour workshop. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m.: Kids Afternoon Movie! Join us in the auditorium for a fun afternoon movie!
Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.: Leather Bracelet Workshop. Create your own custom leather bracelet! An introduction to leatherwork in jewelry making will be provided by Minnesota artist Jen Anfinson in this hands-on workshop. Learn about leather tools and techniques and create something unique! All materials will be provided. There’s no max attendance, and this program is for ages 13 and up. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted
by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
