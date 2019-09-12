Hello library lovers! Fall may be nearly upon us, but your friendly neighborhood library still has plenty for you to do! Be sure to stop in and hear some awesome music with Siama’s Congo Roots, learn what it takes to be an author with Minnesota Author Allen Eskins, or paint a seasonal landscape with 321 Art Studio!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Flyting
Flyting is a poetic verbal exchange of provocative insults and braggadocio between two parties, primarily practiced by Norse, Celtic, and Anglo-Saxon cultures in the Medieval period. Similar to a modern “rap battle,” flyting could be used in the lead up to a combat, or as a jovial drinking contest.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m..: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 24, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 pm to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Friday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.: Siama’s Congo Roots. This program features traditional & original folk songs and soukous dance music, along with African instruments like balafon and mbira. When Siama is joined by Dallas Johnson (singer/storyteller/hand percussionist), their harmonies are inspiring and their joy is contagious as they perform and encourage everyone to sing along. The duo sings, tells stories and encourages audience participation, getting everyone to sing, play instruments and dance. This family friendly program is for all ages.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.: Minnesota Author Allen Eskens. Allen is the bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, The Heavens May Fall, The Deep Dark Descending, and The Shadows We Hide. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, Anthony Award, and Audie Award. His books have been translated into 21 languages and his novel, The Life We Bury is in development for a feature film. Allen’s program, “I’m Not Supposed to be Here: My Implausible Journey to Becoming a Writer,” is 60 minutes in length — 45 minutes for an author talk and reading excerpt and 15 minutes for questions/answers from the audience. His program will focus on his path to becoming a writer as well as the content of his novels.
Monday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.: Autumn Landscape Painting with 321 Art Studio. Adults and older teens of all art skill levels will enjoy drawing and painting with 321 Art Studio teaching artist, Amy Lucas-Peroceski. Participants will create their own autumn landscape painting by drawing their landscapes on an 11” x 14” canvas with the instructor and then painting their landscapes with water-mixable oil paints. Fun for those with no painting experience or those with experience painting -- a great chance to try water-mixable oil paints. Teacher will provide everything necessary for participants to complete a landscape painting on canvas. Program is intended for adults and older teens.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Friends Meeting. Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. There will be an annual elections of offices. New members are always welcome!
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
