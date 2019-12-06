Hello library lovers! Things are heating up here at your friendly neighborhood library. We’re gearing up for a slew of crazy and amazing programs, planned out just for you. Here’s what’s coming up before seasons end!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Revetment
Revetments are sloping structures placed on banks or cliffs in such a way as to absorb the energy of incoming water. They are used in stream restoration, river engineering or coastal engineering.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, at 10 a.m.: Baby Story Time. Join librarian Emily for Baby Story Time. What’s Baby Story Time all about? Well, there are fun songs and great stories. Get that baby out and about and socializing! Learn the building blocks of literacy, which will increase your child’s educational success. This program is for babies aged 6 months to 24 months old.
Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m.: Adult Coloring. All adults join us as we relax and rediscover coloring and art as a way to de-stress and express your creativity. Materials will be provided, but you may also bring your own supplies. Open to all adults.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 17, at 10 a.m.: Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April in the children’s room by the fireplace. Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.: Teen Movie Time. Attention all teens ages 12-18! Come join us in the library auditorium every second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. to watch a movie on the big screen. YOU CHOOSE what movies we will watch!
Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.: Fleece Blankets. Do you want to create a baby or lap blanket with no sewing? If so, then this class is for you. This no-sew tie blanket can be made by almost anyone. If you can tie a knot you can make this blanket. Choose your own patterns. We have enough materials to make 24 blankets, but you are welcome to bring your own fabric as well. First come, first served. Adults only please.
Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.: Knitting and Needlework Group. Join us every other Thursday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. to share and learn tips, talk, and enjoy the fun while you do your craft of choice. Bring your own project and supplies. No registration required. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.
Hibbing Public Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).
We will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the holidays. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted
by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.